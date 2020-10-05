HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Left Menu
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1005 SESSEGNON MOVES TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season. 1002 DARMIAN SEALS LOAN SWITCH TO INTER Inter Milan have signed Italy international full back Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 15:46 IST
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1005 SESSEGNON MOVES TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season. 1002 DARMIAN SEALS LOAN SWITCH TO INTER

Inter Milan have signed Italy international full back Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma. 0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH

Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds ($32 million). ($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

