Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL due to finger injury

Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a tendon injury he sustained on his bowling finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:03 IST
Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra in action against KKR at Sharjah (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a tendon injury he sustained on his bowling finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, a DC official confirmed that Mishra has a tendon injury as was seen in the scans that were conducted on his finger on Sunday. "The reports have come in and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season and we will need to look at a replacement. But the worst part is that he was looking in great rhythm and was bowling really well. His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the young spinners in the team," the official said.

With the JSW brand, Mishra will have the confidence that his injury would be looked after well and his rehabilitation would be top-class as JSW have a robust system in place and even his player fee isn't something he will need to worry about as he was injured while playing for Delhi Capitals. One of the most experienced campaigners in the IPL, Mishra had looked in fine form and was almost unplayable in Sharjah in the last game against KKR even as other bowlers struggled due to the short boundaries. In fact, the way Mishra dismissed Shubman Gill is stuff legends are made of.

But it was in his very first over against KKR that he hurt his bowling finger in an effort to grab a return catch from Nitish Rana. While Mishra dived to catch the ball, he ended up hurting his finger in the process. While he did dismiss Gill in his very next over -- after giving away just 2 runs in his first over -- it was after four more deliveries that the physio had to walk in with the magic spray to check on his finger which was bothering him.

Mishra didn't bowl any further in the match and his absence was felt by skipper Shreyas Iyer who made it clear in the post-match presentation when he said: "Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game is T20s and especially here in Sharjah." (ANI)

