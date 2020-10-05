Matteo Darmian joins Inter Milan on loan

Inter Milan on Monday announced that Matteo Darmian has joined the club on loan. However, there is an obligation to make the transfer permanent upon the expiry of the loan.

"Matteo Darmian is officially a new Inter player. The 30-year-old Italian defender has joined the Nerazzurri from Parma Calcio on an initial loan deal, with there being an obligation to make the transfer permanent upon the expiry of the loan," Inter Milan said in a statement. Inter Milan have so far played three matches in this season of Serie A, registering two wins and a draw. Currently placed on the fourth position, the team will now take on AC Milan on October 17. (ANI)

