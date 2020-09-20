Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Lee withdraws from US Open; Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open and more

MLB roundup: Yankees rout Red Sox for 10th straight win J.A. Happ struck out nine batters over eight innings as the visiting New York Yankees recorded their season-high 10th straight win on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Clint Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees, who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 8-18, 2012.

Updated: 20-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Lee withdraws from U.S. Open after 18th hole meltdown

New Zealand golfer Danny Lee withdrew from the U.S. Open citing a wrist injury after a disastrous finish to his third round on Saturday left him 13 strokes behind leader Matthew Wolff. Lee fired rounds of 70 and 75 to make the cut at an unforgiving Winged Foot but carded an eight-over par 78 in the third round as his campaign unraveled spectacularly.

Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open final

Top seed Simona Halep overcame Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final and stay on course for her third straight WTA title. Romanian Halep, who skipped the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Dubai title before the Tour was suspended and lifted the Prague crown on its resumption.

Djokovic battles past Ruud to reach Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final. The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title clash in Rome and remain on course to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown and overtake Rafa Nadal on the all-time list.

MLB roundup: Yankees rout Red Sox for 10th straight win

J.A. Happ struck out nine batters over eight innings as the visiting New York Yankees recorded their season-high 10th straight win on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Clint Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees, who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 8-18, 2012. New York has won 12 straight over Boston dating back to last season.

Zero positives across NFL in day-before-game testing

Zero players, coaches, or top personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, clearing all teams and players for Week 2, NFL Network reported. No "Tier 1" personnel tested positive prior to Week 1.

Stars cruise by Lightning in Stanley Cup opener

The well-rested Dallas Stars drew first blood in the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in the final chapter to an NHL season that took a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Second-period goals from Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta put Dallas in complete control as they grabbed the opener of the best-of-seven series in Edmonton, one of two hub cities for the playoffs to help limit travel and minimize COVID-19 risk.

Celtics' Hayward won't leave bubble for baby's birth

Before the NBA restarted the season in July, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward told the team he planned to leave the bubble near Orlando for the birth of his fourth child. But between the Celtics being in a battle with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals and the time he already spent away from the team to treat a sprained ankle, Hayward has had a change of heart.

Twins' Donaldson rips umps over accountability

Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is still seething over his ejection at home plate in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. During a video call with reporters Saturday, Donaldson said MLB umpires lacked accountability and didn't care about the game.

Chiefs coach Reid tweaks face shield for Week two

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid had trouble with his face shield in the season opener, but he's giving it another shot in Week 2 when his team takes on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday. Reid's face shield fogged up repeatedly during that first game -- a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 -- and that's something he said he hopes to avoid this week by applying a product hockey players use to maintain visibility in their masks.

Aces' Hamby repeats as Sixth Woman of the Year

Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby earned her second consecutive WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award on Sunday. Hamby dominated voting, receiving 44 of 47 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles Sparks guard Riquna Williams (two votes) and Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (one) were the only others to receive votes.

Two key farm bills get Parliament nod; Oppn creates ruckus in Rajya Sabha; SAD unmoved despite PM's assurance on MSP

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed l...

Bareilly to have textile park soon: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Bareilly will soon have a textile park. According to an official statement, the CM said all hurdles in this regard have been removed and the work is likely to commence soon. He sai...

Cycling-Pogacar a future Tour de France great - maybe

Tadej Pogacar pulled off one the biggest coups in Tour de France history and his boldness and talent have been widely acclaimed, yet it is too soon to tell if his title on Sunday will be the start of long-term domination.The Slovenian, who ...

Cycling-Team-by-team analysis of the Tour de France

A team-by-team analysis of the 2020 Tour de France, which ended on Sunday 1. Team UAE EmiratesAlthough they quickly lost key lieutenant Davide Formolo, Team UAE Emirates got more than they came for with Tadej Pogacar winning the title follo...
