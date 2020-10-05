Left Menu
Bayern Munich sign former PSG striker Eric Maxim

FC Bayern Munich have signed former Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on Monday.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:32 IST
Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Image Credit: ANI

FC Bayern Munich have signed former Paris Saint-Germain striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on Monday. The 31-year-old striker has been handed a contract until June 30, 2021.

Born in Hamburg, Choupo-Moting returned to the Bundesliga after playing abroad in England (Stoke City, 2017/18 season) and the French capital (2018 - 2020). He took his first steps as a professional footballer with Hamburger SV, then had spells in the Bundesliga at 1. FC Nurnberg, FSV Mainz 05 and Schalke 04, before moving abroad. "It's a great feeling coming back to the Bundesliga - and then to the biggest club in Germany. Who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern? It's an honour to play for this club. It's always Bayern's aspiration to win everything, and I'm hugely motivated to help them achieve those goals," the striker said in a statement.

As a youngster, Choupo-Moting represented Germany at various youth levels but later opted to play for the Cameroon senior national team, for whom he has made 49 appearances and scored 14 goals. Board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic said, "I'm glad we were able to sign Eric. He gives our squad depth in attack, especially in the centre, which we will need. Eric has gained European experience at Paris Saint-Germain, he knows the Bundesliga, and arrives on a free transfer. It all fits together very well."

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern on Sunday signed midfielder Marc Roca on a five-year deal. (ANI)

