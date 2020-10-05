HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1640 CARRILLO JOINS ELCHE ON FREE TRANSFER

Argentine striker Guido Carrillo has joined La Liga club Elche on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Southampton, which was due to expire next summer. 1630 FIORENTINA'S CHIESA MOVES TO JUVE

ACF Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa has joined Juventus on an initial two-year loan deal, with the Serie A champions having an obligation to make the transfer permanent. 1630 ARSENAL'S GUENDOUZI JOINS HERTHA BERLIN ON LOAN

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan. The France youth international had become surplus to requirements under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at the north London club this season. 1609 BAYERN SIGN SARR FROM MARSEILLE

German champions Bayern Munich have signed right back Bouna Sarr from Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille on a four-year contract. 1550 SEVILLA SIGN REKIK ON FIVE-YEAR DEAL

La Liga club Sevilla have signed Netherlands centre back Karim Rekik from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a five-year deal. Sevilla did not disclose the transfer fee but local media reported the Spanish club paid around 15 million euros for the 25-year-old.

AS Roma winger Justin Kluivert has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. 1536 VINAGRE JOINS OLYMPIAKOS ON LOAN

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a season-long loan, with the Greek club having an option to make the deal permanent. 1445 KLAASSEN COMPLETES AJAX RETURN

Werder Bremen midfielder Davy Klaassen has returned to Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam, signing a four-year contract. Ajax said in a statement https://english.ajax.nl/streams/ajax-now/ajax-signs-davy-klaassen.htm that they will pay an initial fee of 11 million euros ($12.96 million), which could rise to 14 million with add-ons, for the 27-year-old who previously won three Eredivisie titles with the club.

1420 JUVE'S COSTA RETURNS TO BAYERN ON LOAN Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has completed a season-long loan switch from Serie A champions Juventus to German club Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old previously won two Bundesliga titles at Bayern during his three-year stay from 2015-18. 1350 BAYERN SIGN CHOUPO-MOTING ON ONE-YEAR DEAL

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a year-long contract. The Cameroon international joins the German club as a free agent after he left Paris St Germain at the end of his contract last season. 1306 RUDY RETURNS TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN

Schalke 04 midfielder Sebastian Rudy has completed a season-long loan move to Hoffenheim, where he played from 2010-2017. 1256 PORTO'S PEREIRA JOINS PSG ON LOAN

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain have signed Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira on a season-long loan, with an option to buy. 1005 SESSEGNON MOVES TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season. 1002 DARMIAN SEALS LOAN SWITCH TO INTER

Inter Milan have signed Italy international full back Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma. 0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH

Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds ($32 million). ($1 = 0.7724 pounds)

($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Manasi Pathak in Chennai, editing by Ed Osmond, Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)