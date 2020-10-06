Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 03:43 IST
NFL-Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols

Teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games, the NFL said on Monday, as it ramped up rules designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell instructed teams to "recommit" to safety protocols in a memo obtained by Reuters after positive tests forced the postponement of two Week 4 games. "Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game," said Goodell.

"Simply put, compliance is mandatory." The memo outlined changes to the league's protocol, including bans on gatherings outside of club facilities, a limit to the number of tryouts allowed each week and an extended "onboarding process" for tryouts among free agents.

The league is implementing a video monitoring system to ensure compliance with the protocols - particularly the mandate that all staff and players wear protective gear such as face masks while in a club facility and traveling. The league pushed a Sunday matchup between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots to Monday, after Patriots quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton tested positive, along with Chiefs practice squad member Jordan Ta'amu.

The NFL also postponed an Oct. 4 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oct. 25 after a number of Titans personnel and players tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL kicked off its 2020 campaign last month with numerous protocols in place after cancelling its preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States. A handful of coaches were fined after appearing on the sidelines of Week 2 games without proper face coverings. Their affiliated teams also received fines.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump returns to White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay for treatment for COVID-19, facing a staff hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election...

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT2230 MAN UNITED SIGN URUGUAYAN TEENAGER PELLISTRI Manchester United have completed their fourth deal of deadline day, bringing in 18-year-old...

Soccer-United sign four, Partey joins Gunners and Bayern make double move

Manchester United made four signings on transfer deadline day, including Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani while European champions Bayern Munich strengthened with two new arrivals. But the biggest single move of the final day of deal-making w...

Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris are all set for a debate in the Sal Lake City of Utah on Wednesday. This will be for the first time in the American history that an Indian origin person will be t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020