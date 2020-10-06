Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passes away after car mishap

Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman has passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 10:23 IST
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai passes away after car mishap
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai. (Photo/ ACB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Najeeb Tarakai, the Afghanistan top-order right-handed batsman has passed away at the age of 29 after succumbing to injuries sustained in a road accident. "ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) tweeted on Tuesday.

Tarakai was severely injured in a car accident on October 2 and he had subsequently undergone surgery. He was being treated in Nangarhar, Afghanistan Cricket Board had tweeted on Saturday. Tarakai's last played competitive cricket in September this year as he played in the Shpageeza Premier League.

He played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. He had made his international debut at the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Tarakai's highest international score of 90 had come during the T20I series against Ireland in March 2017. He also played 24 first-class games, scoring 2030 runs at an average of 47.20.

He also registered first-class centuries and ten fifties in his career. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Security to actress, but why not to Hathras victim's kin: Sena

The Centre provided Y-plus security to an actress from Mumbai, but the family of Hathras Dalit victim does not get any and this is not in line with Dr B R Ambedkars Constitution, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday. The family of the Hathras woma...

Soccer-Wilshere confident of playing at the highest level after West Ham exit

English midfielder Jack Wilshere has said he was not given the opportunities to feature regularly at West Ham United despite being fully fit and that he is confident that he can continue playing at the highest level. Wilshere, 28, joined We...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 2-week high as Trump leaves hospital

Asian stock markets advanced to a more than two-week high on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital following treatment for COVID-19, and as prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten. E...

RPF recovers gold worth Rs 1.12 cr in Assam, four arrested

The Railway Protection Force RPF has recovered 13 gold bars worth Rs 1.12 crores from a train and arrested four alleged smugglers in Assam. As per the RPF, the smugglers arrested from Guwahati, Assam on October 5, also include two women.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020