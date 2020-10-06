Left Menu
FC Goa begin training for ISL season

A midfield mainstay, Lenny Rodrigues sounded ecstatic on his return to the ground with his fellow Gaurs. "This has been a long and unusual off-season for us all.

FC Goa begin training for ISL season

FC Goa on Tuesday said it has started preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League, which is tentatively scheduled to start in December. Apart from playing in the ISL, the club will also be representing India in the AFC Champions League.

Under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Clifford Miranda, FC Goa has begun their pre-season training with the majority of the Indian contingent. Only Ishan Pandita and Len Doungel, who are currently undergoing their quarantine period as per the League protocols, are yet to join, FC Goa said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first few days saw the players going through their paces, with the focus being on regaining their fitness after a long off-season owing to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Since Saturday, the team has been doing double sessions both at the training ground and the gym to work on their physical attributes, core and sharpness along with the ball drills.

"This has been a long and unusual off-season for us all. Its been tough for us all. Now to get back on to the ground and start doing the things that we love, I am thrilled," Lenny said. "This preseason will be crucial like every other. But the circumstances through which we have gone through and to come this far, this feels like an achievement," added the midfielder.

The initial days of the camp will see the Gaurs practice at the Ella Ground in Old Goa before switching to the clubs very own practice facility in Salvador do Mundo. The team is regularly in contact with head coach Juan Ferrando and the coaching staff for session plans, updates and feedback.

While the ISL dates are yet to be announced, it is likely that the League will be held in Goa..

