Soccer-Inzaghi highlights help Calvert-Lewin reach England goal

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, called up for England's Nations League games after a blistering start to the Premier League season, has been enjoying some retro Serie A YouTube sessions as he looks to fine-tune his game. Calvert-Lewin has blossomed under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance at Everton and the Italian manager recently compared him to prolific former Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:07 IST
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, called up for England's Nations League games after a blistering start to the Premier League season, has been enjoying some retro Serie A YouTube sessions as he looks to fine-tune his game.

Calvert-Lewin has blossomed under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance at Everton and the Italian manager recently compared him to prolific former Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi. That prompted the 23-year-old, who could make his England debut in Thursday's friendly against Wales, to search out Inzaghi's goals online.

Ancelotti coached Inzaghi at Juventus and AC Milan but Calvert-Lewin said the comparison was more a way of pointing him in the right direction to develop his game. "Carlo has definitely had a positive influence on me. In the past I was guilty of doing my best work away from goal and now I am getting in between the sticks and putting the ball in the back of the net," Calvert-Lewin told reporters.

"That analogy from Carlo was more just an emphasis on being in the right place at the right time, one touch finishes. It was not to say that I am a carbon copy of Pippo Inzaghi but that there are elements of his game that I have been showing in my game (such as) one touches finishes and being in the right place to score." "He mentioned it to me before he made those comments to the press. So I had a YouTube of his goals and watched like a 15-minute reel of them and obviously a lot of his goals are one-touch finishes and he has got great movement. I am still learning so I try to take it in," he added.

When Ancelotti took charge of Everton in December, there was speculation that he would look to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window but the Italian made clear that he saw Calvert-Lewin as the in-house solution. "Not bringing in a centre forward gave me opportunity to learn and play. I was in a good vein of form when Carlo came in and I wasn't too worried," Calvert-Lewin said.

"When he came in and said he was having me as the No. 9 and wasn't interested in anyone else, it was a confidence boost at that moment in time to help me keep playing well." Having earned his chance with England, Calvert-Lewin now has his sights set on next year's European Championships.

"So far my performances have got me here now and it is all about consistency. There is no reason why, if I stay consistent, I wouldn't be in with a chance of playing in the Euros which is obviously where I want to be," he said.

