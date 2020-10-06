Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Representing KKR was like a dream, says Rahul Tripathi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rahul Tripathi, who impressed everyone with his batting skills against Delhi Capitals, said that representing KKR in the IPL felt like a dream.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:16 IST
IPL 13: Representing KKR was like a dream, says Rahul Tripathi
KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rahul Tripathi, who impressed everyone with his batting skills against Delhi Capitals, said that representing KKR in the IPL felt like a dream. In the match between Delhi Capitals and KKR, the former registered 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs and then restricted the opponent to 210/8, winning the match by 18 runs.

It was Tripathi's first match for KKR in the ongoing IPL. The right-handed batsman said his joy would have increased manifolds had KKR defeated Delhi Capitals. "It was a good experience. I was excited to represent KKR, it was like a dream. I would have been happier if we would have won the game," www.kkr.in quoted Tripathi as saying.

"I am happy that I contributed but the joy would have been doubled if we would have won. We fought till the last and that experience will help us in the coming games," he added. Eoin Morgan and Tripathi had formed a 78-run stand to revive KKR's hopes of winning the match. Morgan was dismissed for 44 in the penultimate over by Anrich Nortje, but Tripathi was still there for KKR in the final over as the side needed 26 runs for the win.

Tripathi smashed 36 runs off 16 balls including three fours and three glorious sixes. "It was amazing. He (Morgan) was very calm even though the run rate was very high. Our partnership was very good. When we needed 31 of two overs we thought we can get over the line but unfortunately, we couldn't but it was a great experience," said Tripathi.

"Everybody is really very positive. It's more important to learn from your mistakes. We are just looking forward to the next game. In IPL it's all about one victory and the momentum comes back to you," KKR will lock horns in their next game with Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests connection between social media, hate crime

In a recent study, researchers have explored the connection between social media and hate crimes. The study has been published in the Journal of the European Economic Association.The study displayed a reduction of over 10 per cent in the pr...

Russian COVID-19 vaccine trials have yet to start in Brazil, lagging rivals

Testing of Russias Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine has not begun in Brazil, while its British and Chinese rivals have already begun to file partial results from clinical Phase III trials, the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday. Br...

Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

Boeing is lowering its expectations around demand for new planes over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel. The company on Tuesday predicted that the world will need 18,350 new commercial airplanes in...

India to operate two more Vande Bharat flights to China

India plans to operate two Vande Bharat flights from Delhi and the Chinese city of Guangzhou on October 23 and 30 to facilitate the travel of Indians stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdowns. Air India is planning to operate two flights on Gu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020