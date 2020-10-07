Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Struber leaves Barnsley to become New York Red Bulls coach

Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls appointed Gerhard Struber as their new coach on Tuesday after he left his role at English Championship (second-tier) club Barnsley. Struber also previously managed second-tier Austrian club Liefering and worked with RB Salzburg's youth teams. The Red Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 00:19 IST
Soccer-Struber leaves Barnsley to become New York Red Bulls coach

Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls appointed Gerhard Struber as their new coach on Tuesday after he left his role at English Championship (second-tier) club Barnsley. The Red Bulls identified Struber as their number one target to succeed Chris Armas, who was sacked last month.

The MLS club paid an undisclosed fee to Barnsley to release Struber from his contract, which was due to expire next year. "The challenge of working in MLS makes me proud and gives me massive motivation for a big opportunity," Struber said in a statement https://www.newyorkredbulls.com/post/2020/10/06/new-york-red-bulls-name-gerhard-struber-head-coach. "We want to pursue very ambitious goals together and develop steadily."

The 43-year-old Austrian guided Barnsley to safety in the Championship last season with stoppage-time wins over Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the final two games. Struber also previously managed second-tier Austrian club Liefering and worked with RB Salzburg's youth teams.

The Red Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Astronomers turn up the heavy metal to shed light on star formation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tesla's quarterly report could land Musk another $3 billion

Teslas upcoming quarterly report could put another 3 billion in Chief Executive Elon Musks pocket.The electric car maker on Tuesday saw the six-month average of its stock market value hit 250 billion, a milestone toward triggering the fourt...

Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump's misleading COVID-19 posts

Facebook Inc and Twitter took action on posts from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for violating their rules against coronavirus misinformation by suggesting that COVID-19 was just like the flu.Facebook took the post down but not bef...

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of COVID-19 relief until after the election. Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not negotiating in good faith and said hes ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks dive after Trump halts talks on coronavirus relief legislation

Wall Street promptly reversed solid gains late Tuesday, plunging into negative territory after President Donald Trump announced he was halting talks on coronavirus relief legislation until after the Nov. 3 elections.All three major U.S. sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020