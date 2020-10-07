Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Stokes says ill father backed his decision to return to cricket

It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we've pulled together and supported each other as best we can." "And I was able to get on the plane with my parents' love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences." Stokes took a five-week break from cricket to visit his family in Christchurch and help care for his father, who he said had eventually encouraged him to get back to playing. "My dad was very strong on the responsibilities I have.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 03:55 IST
Cricket-Stokes says ill father backed his decision to return to cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said he had his family's blessing to return to action in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals after taking compassionate leave to visit his father, who is ill with brain cancer. Stokes travelled from his father's home in New Zealand to Dubai on Saturday and is currently in quarantine ahead of meeting up with his new team to continue their campaign in the IPL, which began in September and ends in November.

"Sitting in a hotel room in quarantine once again after leaving New Zealand is not how I thought I would be arriving at the IPL, but here I am and all things considered, I'm in a good place," Stokes wrote in a column for British newspaper The Mirror on Tuesday. "Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough. It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we've pulled together and supported each other as best we can."

"And I was able to get on the plane with my parents' love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences." Stokes took a five-week break from cricket to visit his family in Christchurch and help care for his father, who he said had eventually encouraged him to get back to playing.

"My dad was very strong on the responsibilities I have. He told me I have a duty to do the job that I do and I have a duty as a husband and father as well," Stokes added. "We gave it all a lot of thought and talked it over at length, and we came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game."

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to dip after U.S. halts stimulus talks

Asian stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday, weighed by a weaker Wall Street finish after U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a fourth stimulus package with a tweet.Futures for the SP 500 fell 0.58 in early trading, while Aust...

NZ PM Ardern vows to phase out coal-fired boilers, cut emissions in climate push

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday her government would phase out coal-fired boilers and reduce carbon emissions from public transport buses if returned to power in polls on Oct. 17. Ardern, who is also the leader o...

Roche distribution centre issue in England causes delay in products, including COVID tests -NHS

Roche alerted hospitals to an issue with the supply chain at its distribution centre in southern England, causing a delay in dispatch of some products including tests for the novel coronavirus, the National Health Service NHS said on Tuesda...

White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the latest case of coronavirus reported among Donald Trumps inner circle since the Republican president announced he had the virus last week.Over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020