Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aussie women match Ponting-era record with 21 straight wins

The winning streak started against India and also included series wins over Pakistan, England, West Indies and New Zealand. Regular captain Meg Lanning, who missed Wednesday's game because of injury sustained while scoring an unbeaten century in Australia's series-clinching win on Monday, said her team wanted to finish off the Rose Bowl series against New Zealand and reach the milestone 21 with an emphatic win.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:46 IST
Aussie women match Ponting-era record with 21 straight wins

The Australian women's team beat New Zealand by 232 runs Wednesday to record its 21st consecutive win in one-day international cricket and equal a world mark set by Ricky Ponting's Australian men's team in 2003. The Australian women haven't been beaten in an ODI since losing to England on Oct. 29, 2017. The winning streak started against India and also included series wins over Pakistan, England, West Indies and New Zealand.

Regular captain Meg Lanning, who missed Wednesday's game because of injury sustained while scoring an unbeaten century in Australia's series-clinching win on Monday, said her team wanted to finish off the Rose Bowl series against New Zealand and reach the milestone 21 with an emphatic win. Australia's total of 325-5 virtually took the game away from New Zealand, which needed the biggest successful chase in women's ODI history to secure an unlikely victory.

Stand-in captain Rachael Haynes led the way for Australia, posting 96 from 104 balls and sharing a 144-run opening stand with Alyssa Healy, who scored a run-a-ball 87 including 13 boundaries and a six. The New Zealanders were bowled out for 93, with only Amy Satterthwaite (41) and Maddy Green (22) reaching double figures after skipper Sophie Devine was dismissed in the first over for a first-ball duck.

“It's nice to finish off with a big win today,” Lanning said as she accepted the trophy. “It's a really special effort, especially over a long period of time. “To win 21 on the trot is a great effort and something we're really proud of.” The milestone victory at Allan Border Field in Brisbane drew a crowd of about 300, with the capacity restricted because of restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some soaked up the sun in fold-up chairs near a green-and-gold banner that read “The history books are rewritten” and others lazed on the grassy bank under the shade of trees that hung over the temporary fencing behind the boundary. A little further away but still within sight of the wicket square, Australian fast bowler Mitch Starc was going through his paces in the practice nets as his partner, wicketkeeper Healy, was helping the Australian women's team to victory.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CBDT issues over Rs 1,21,607 cr to over 35.93 lakh taxpayers since April

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT has issued refunds of over Rs 1,21,607 crore to more than 35.93 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020, and October 6, 2020, said the Income Tax Department on Wednesday. The department said that Income t...

AC/DC releases first single, 'Shot in the Dark,' from upcoming reunion album

Australian band ACDC is giving their fans a taste of their upcoming album, Power Up with the release of a new single - Shot in the dark. According to Fox News, the legendary rock band announced last week they were getting the original livin...

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday. The full assembly...

Pak initaites ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Uri Sector

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along the Line of Control LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on Wednesday.Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020