German authorities search offices, homes in DFB tax evasion probe

It said six former and current officials of DFB were suspected of having intentionally falsely declared income from advertising in soccer stadiums during certain matches in 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management, leading to an evasion of 4.7 million euros ($5.52 million) worth of taxes. It did not name the six people.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:47 IST
German prosecutors and tax authorities searched offices of the German Football Association (DFB) as well as homes of current and former DFB officials on suspicion of tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors' office said on Wednesday. It said six former and current officials of DFB were suspected of having intentionally falsely declared income from advertising in soccer stadiums during certain matches in 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management, leading to an evasion of 4.7 million euros ($5.52 million) worth of taxes.

It did not name the six people. ($1 = 0.8508 euros)

