Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dean Jones takes 'final lap' at MCG with family around

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones' family gave him a private farewell with a lap of honour at the empty Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-10-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 12:52 IST
Dean Jones takes 'final lap' at MCG with family around
Dean Jones given final farewell at the MCG (Photo/ Cricket Australia Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones' family gave him a private farewell with a lap of honour at the empty Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The ground's public address system played tunes by Elton John and INXS. The memorial service was limited to just 10 attendees by Victoria's ongoing coronavirus lockdown, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Jones' coffin was conveyed around the MCG, where he played six of his 52 Test matches. "We have been deeply moved by the outpouring love for Dean over the last week and can't thank everyone enough for their support and for sharing their memories with us," ESPNCricinfo quoted Jones' wife Jane as saying.

"It has been an awful time to navigate as a family, but I could not have thought of a more fitting place to say goodbye to my husband than under the lights of his beloved MCG. What better way to honour him than with the music of his friends Elton John and INXS echoing throughout the empty stadium. We'd like to extend a huge thank you to the Melbourne Cricket Club and the MCG for their willingness to create our personal tribute to Dean and for Cricket Australia's support," she added. The former Australia cricketer turned commentator passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 One-Day Internationals.

Jones was also a stalwart of Victorian cricket during the 1980s and 1990s and retired as the state's leading first-class run-scorer. He went on to become a highly-regarded coach and commentator. He was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2006 for his services to cricket and charity and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019.

An attacking batter, the Victorian featured in 52 Tests, making 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55. In 164 ODIs, he made 6,068 runs, at 44.61, with seven centuries and 46 fifties. He was part of Australia's winning team in the 1987 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and remains number five on the all-time ICC Men's batting rankings in the format. One of his most memorable Test innings came in 1986 when in the heat and humidity of Chennai, he battled exhaustion and illness to make a heroic 210 in what would be only the second tied Test ever.

He retired from international cricket in 1994 and went on to become a coach and more recently a broadcaster commentating on cricket around the world. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CBDT issues over Rs 1,21,607 cr to over 35.93 lakh taxpayers since April

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT has issued refunds of over Rs 1,21,607 crore to more than 35.93 lakh taxpayers between April 1, 2020, and October 6, 2020, said the Income Tax Department on Wednesday. The department said that Income t...

AC/DC releases first single, 'Shot in the Dark,' from upcoming reunion album

Australian band ACDC is giving their fans a taste of their upcoming album, Power Up with the release of a new single - Shot in the dark. According to Fox News, the legendary rock band announced last week they were getting the original livin...

European Parliament backs a 60% EU emissions-cutting target for 2030

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030, against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Wednesday. The full assembly...

Pak initaites ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Uri Sector

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortars and other weapons along the Line of Control LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on Wednesday.Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020