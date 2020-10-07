Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Belgium wait for word on quarantined Mertens

Mertens' club Napoli are in quarantine at a resort near Naples after two squad members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing them to miss their Serie A clash at Juventus on Sunday. "Dries Mertens remains uncertain.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:28 IST
Soccer-Belgium wait for word on quarantined Mertens

Belgium are still waiting on whether Dries Mertens will be allowed to leave Italy and join up with his national team mates for three internationals over the next week, including a trip to Wembley at the weekend. Mertens' club Napoli are in quarantine at a resort near Naples after two squad members tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing them to miss their Serie A clash at Juventus on Sunday.

"Dries Mertens remains uncertain. His situation depends on the decision of the local authorities regarding COVID-19 measures in the Naples area," said a statement from the Belgian football association. The 33-year-old is a staple of the Belgian side, having won 92 caps for his country.

Belgium meet the Ivory Coast in a friendly in Brussels on Thursday and then take on England at Wembley on Sunday and Iceland away in Reykjavik next Wednesday in the Nations League. Spain already announced that Mertens’ Napoli team mate Fabian Ruiz, who was called up for their friendly against Portugal and two Nations League matches, was unable to meet up with the rest of the squad due to the terms of the quarantine. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian man caught after busting out of S.Korean quarantine

An Indonesian seaman who bust out of a South Korean coronavirus quarantine facility by digging a hole under a wall a day before he was due to complete a mandatory two weeks in isolation was caught by police on Wednesday, local media reporte...

Kenyan court finds two men guilty for roles in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall in which gunmen killed at least 67 people.A third man who also faced charges under the countrys terrorism...

Swiss report more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a day

The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 1,077 in a day, data httpswww.bag.admin.chbagenhomekrankheitenausbrueche-epidemien-pandemienaktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemiennovel-covsituation-schweiz-und-international.html from Switzerlands pu...

Fall in containment zones count in Delhi after steady rise since Aug last week

After rising steadily for over 40 days, the number of containment zones in the national capital fell to 2,697 on October 6, a marginal dip compared to the figures the previous day, according to official data. Since the last week of August, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020