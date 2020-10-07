Odsonne Edouard tests positive for coronavirus

Celtic Football Club on Wednesday said that Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for coronavirus. "We can confirm that Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with France U21," the club tweeted.

As a result, the player will miss France U21 matches against Liechtenstein and Slovakia. The Scottish Premiership club also said that no other player has been diagnosed with the infection.

"As it stands, no other #CelticFC player has returned a positive test. Our thorough testing programme will continue and we will continue to follow all protocols," the tweet added. (ANI)