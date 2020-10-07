Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Czech Kvitova powers past Siegemund to make French Open semis

Kvitova converted her second match point when her 32-year-old opponent served a double fault and the Czech will meet the winner of the all-American clash between Danielle Collins and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a place in the final.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:07 IST
Tennis-Czech Kvitova powers past Siegemund to make French Open semis

Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova powered past unseeded German Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the French Open on Wednesday. The 30-year-old, a two-times champion at Wimbledon, reached the last four stage on the claycourts at Roland Garros for the second time since 2012 and was yet to lose a set at this year's tournament in Paris.

Siegemund, ranked 66th in the world, did not pose a challenge in the opening set but gave a good account of herself in the second despite suffering a lower back problem midway through the set. Kvitova converted her second match point when her 32-year-old opponent served a double fault and the Czech will meet the winner of the all-American clash between Danielle Collins and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a place in the final.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Women creators of genetic 'scissors' win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Two women scientists won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for creating genetic scissors that can rewrite the code of life, contributing to new cancer therapies and holding out the prospect of curing hereditary diseases.Emmanue...

With EU funds, Spain plans ambitious reform of crushed economy

Spain will use emergency European Union coronavirus funds for an ambitious overhaul of its economy that will ramp up public investment next year and should create hundreds of thousands of new jobs by 2023, the prime minister said on Wednesd...

FOREX-Dollar steadies as angst over Trump's stimulus stance fades

The dollar steadied on Wednesday, down against most currencies, after an initial jump triggered by U.S. President Donald Trumps cancelling stimulus talks with Democrat lawmakers, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.Trumps surprise decis...

EIB and MVM sign €120m loan to modernize electricity supply network in Hungary

The European Investment Bank EIB and MVM Hungarian Electricity Ltd. MVM have signed a 120 million loan to modernize and expand the electricity supply network in south-eastern Hungary. The investment will enable MVM to test advanced metering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020