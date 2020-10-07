Left Menu
Development News Edition

German authorities search offices, homes in DFB tax evasion probe

It said six unnamed former and current officials of the DFB were suspected of having intentionally falsely declared income from advertising in soccer stadiums during home games of the national team in 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management, leading to 4.7 million euros ($5.5 million) in unpaid taxes. The DFB does not pay taxes on any income from asset management but is obliged to do so on earnings from any commercial activities.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 17:27 IST
German authorities search offices, homes in DFB tax evasion probe

German prosecutors and tax authorities searched offices of the German Football Association (DFB) as well as private homes of current and former officials on suspicion of serious tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors' office said on Wednesday. It said six unnamed former and current officials of the DFB were suspected of having intentionally falsely declared income from advertising in soccer stadiums during home games of the national team in 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management, leading to 4.7 million euros ($5.5 million) in unpaid taxes.

The DFB does not pay taxes on any income from asset management but is obliged to do so on earnings from any commercial activities. Its president Fritz Keller, who took over in 2019, said the DFB would "fully support" the ongoing investigation.

"I am in favour of throwing light on this so that football can have a clean future," Keller told reporters. "I have stood for openness and transparency so state support to an investigation can only be welcomed." Some 200 officials were deployed in the searches that took place across several locations in five federal states.

"Based on the investigation until now there is the suspicion that those accused knew of the tax incorrectness but consciously chose it to give DFB a major tax advantage," the prosecutors' office said in a statement. It did not name the six people nor did it give details of their positions within the organisation but said the DFB had signed a deal in 2013 with a Swiss company for the marketing of its pitchside banners.

The prosecutors' office said despite the agreement the DFB still had a say in the choice of companies buying space in order to protect its own main sponsors. "In terms of taxes this has the consequence that the revenues ... could not be listed as tax-free asset management but fell into the category of taxed commercial operation and as such it should have been taxed."

This is the latest in a series of legal cases that have tarnished the world's biggest soccer federation which was also investigated in relation to a suspected misuse of funds in relation to the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Theo Zwanziger, DFB head from 2006-2012, and his successor Wolfgang Niersbach were investigated for years in Germany and Switzerland over those allegations. Both men have denied any wrongdoing. Niersbach resigned in 2015 over the 2006 scandal.

His own successor, Reinhard Grindel, who was president in 2016-2019 and DFB treasurer between 2013-15, resigned in 2019 over a gold watch he received as a gift during a meeting of European soccer body UEFA. ($1 = 0.8508 euros)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Women creators of genetic 'scissors' win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Two women scientists won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for creating genetic scissors that can rewrite the code of life, contributing to new cancer therapies and holding out the prospect of curing hereditary diseases.Emmanue...

With EU funds, Spain plans ambitious reform of crushed economy

Spain will use emergency European Union coronavirus funds for an ambitious overhaul of its economy that will ramp up public investment next year and should create hundreds of thousands of new jobs by 2023, the prime minister said on Wednesd...

FOREX-Dollar steadies as angst over Trump's stimulus stance fades

The dollar steadied on Wednesday, down against most currencies, after an initial jump triggered by U.S. President Donald Trumps cancelling stimulus talks with Democrat lawmakers, increasing demand for safe-haven assets.Trumps surprise decis...

EIB and MVM sign €120m loan to modernize electricity supply network in Hungary

The European Investment Bank EIB and MVM Hungarian Electricity Ltd. MVM have signed a 120 million loan to modernize and expand the electricity supply network in south-eastern Hungary. The investment will enable MVM to test advanced metering...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020