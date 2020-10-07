Domestic cricket to return in Bangladesh with three-team one-day competition

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a one-day competition between three teams starting from October 11 as a build-up towards the return of domestic cricket in the country. The three sides will be captained by Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah, and Najmul Hossain Shanto. The showpiece event will be played from October 11 to October 23.

The three teams will lock horns with each other twice in the league stage, with the top two teams meeting in the final. All players, support staffers, match officials, and others connected to the matches will be placed in a bio-secure bubble during the course of the competition. Former Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will not feature in the tournament.

"Mashrafe will be playing the T20 tournament but not this one-day tournament," ESPNcricinfo quoted BCB president Nazmul Hassan as saying. "It is not that he doesn't want to play. [But] he has to be quarantined [after having been treated for Covid-19] and will need time to regain fitness," Hassan added.

Squads for the one-day tri-series Mahmudullah XI: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadat Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakibul Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob.

Najmul XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Parvez Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Mukidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain. Tamim XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Yasir Ali, Akbar Ali (wk), Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi. (ANI)