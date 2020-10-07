Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-'Be more gentle!' Siegemund implores after time violation

Laura Siegemund called for clarity around the time violation rule in tennis on Wednesday after she received a warning for being too slow with her serve at a crucial point during her French Open quarter-final loss against Petra Kvitova.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 20:16 IST
Tennis-'Be more gentle!' Siegemund implores after time violation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Laura Siegemund called for clarity around the time violation rule in tennis on Wednesday after she received a warning for being too slow with her serve at a crucial point during her French Open quarter-final loss against Petra Kvitova. To hasten the pace of play, the chair umpire currently starts a 25 second-clock following the completion of a point and if a player has not started the service motion by the stipulated time a time violation is issued.

Siegemund, 32, stretched her back couple of times while saving three breakpoints from 0-40 down in the fifth game of the second set when chair umpire Marijana Veljovic served her a time violation during her service motion. The world number 66 argued with Veljovic before her service was broken and she eventually went on to lose the match 6-3 6-3 against the two-time Wimbledon champion.

The German said she was known for being generally slow with her serve but some umpires in the circuit are lenient on the point they start the serve clock. "As far as I know the rule is before the clock goes to zero I have to start my movement. She is very sharp every time I have her on the chair. She gives me a violation the first opportunity she gets," Siegemund told reporters.

"So it makes a big difference when they press the button when the clock is running and I think that is where the rule is very unprecise. "... when the clock is zero and I'm starting my movement, then give me a break. If every time I need 40 seconds, that's a different thing. But this was just exaggerated."

While Siegemund was not too bothered about it, she felt the warning was like an elbow jab and called it "a joke". "I'm trying my best to be faster. And I think I am also much faster than I was in the past," she said.

"... Be a little more gentle in the way you interpret the rules. But if she want to give me a time violation, that's okay."

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dalit activists seek judicial probe into Hathras incident

Activists of the Dalita Sangharsha Samithi DSS and various like-minded organisations staged a protest here on Wednesday, demanding a judicial probe into the gangrape-murder case at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. The protestors staged the demonst...

Bimbadhar Pradhan appointed secretary general of NHRC

Senior bureaucrat Bimbadhar Pradhan was on Wednesday appointed secretary general of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, according to a Personnel Ministry order.Pradhan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is special secretar...

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

BTIA with EU high priority for India: Goyal

The proposed Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement BTIA with the European Union is high priority for India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. The BTIA is a kind of comprehensive free trade agreement being n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020