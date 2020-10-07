Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSK bowl out KKR for 167, Tripathi scores 81

Brief Scores: CSK 167 all out in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81 off 51 balls; DJ Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, S Curran 2/26, S Thakur 2/28) vs KKR.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 21:57 IST
CSK bowl out KKR for 167, Tripathi scores 81
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for 167 after opener Rahul Tripathi's fine knock of 81 in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday. No other KKR player crossed the 20-run mark. Tripathi's 51-ball knock had eight fours and three sixes. The last seven KKR wickets fell in the final five overs for only 39 runs.

Dwayne Bravo was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 37 as he completed 150 IPL victims while Sam Curran, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur got two wickets apiece. Brief Scores: CSK 167 all out in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 81 off 51 balls; DJ Bravo 3/37, Karn Sharma 2/25, S Curran 2/26, S Thakur 2/28) vs KKR.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Surat adds 280 new COVID-19 cases; three die

Surat district in Gujarat on Wednesday reported 280 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 30,156, state health department said. With three fatalities, the toll rose to 963 in the district, it said.Recoveries ...

Negative attitude towards China high in Australia says Pew Research

China has been increasingly viewed negatively in recent times by most advanced economies with an unfavourable opinion of the Asian country rising most in Australia according to a new survey by Pew Research Center. The survey conducted in 14...

CCI comes out with SOP on virtual hearing; prohibits parties from recording proceedings

The Competition Commission of India CCI has come out with a standard operating procedure for virtual hearings, strictly prohibiting the parties and their authorised representatives from recording the proceedings. Any such action shall be vi...

DGCA issues detailed refund guidelines after SC verdict

Aviation regulator DGCA issued detailed guidelines on Wednesday regarding a refund of the ticket price for the flights cancelled amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. The guidelines came six days after the Supreme Court directed that a f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020