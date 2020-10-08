Left Menu
Development News Edition

Professional cricket in New Zealand to resume from October 19

NZC on Thursday revealed the schedules for the historic eight-round first-class championship, together with New Zealand's twin one-day national competitions: the men's Ford Trophy and women's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield. All will feature new playing conditions this season to mitigate risks posed by the COVID-19 virus, and to protect the safety of players and match officials.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 08-10-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 09:54 IST
Professional cricket in New Zealand to resume from October 19

New Zealand's first-class championships will mark the return of professional cricket in the country from October 19, albeit under new COVID-19 playing conditions. Other than six players currently in the UAE for the IPL, all of New Zealand Cricket's contracted players will turn out for their domestic teams for the first half of the Plunket Shield — which begins at Eden Park Outer Oval, Seddon Park and the Basin Reserve on October 19.

Despite the stellar cast, entry to the 107th edition of the national title-hunt will remain free to the public. NZC on Thursday revealed the schedules for the historic eight-round first-class championship, together with New Zealand's twin one-day national competitions: the men's Ford Trophy and women's Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

All will feature new playing conditions this season to mitigate risks posed by the COVID-19 virus, and to protect the safety of players and match officials. NZC Head of Cricket Operations Richard Brewer said NZC had adopted the majority of the ICC's COVID-19 regulations — which many cricket followers will have already seen in effect in this year's northern hemisphere summer.

"This means New Zealand domestic players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball, and umpires will no longer hold the players' caps or other items of clothing," said Brewer. "The new rules also allow for the replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a match, with the option for the player to return to the game following a negative result.

"These measures will be overseen by the Match Referee and Match Officials, and have already been successfully piloted in pre-season warm-up fixtures between domestic men's sides." Four rounds of Plunket Shield will be played before Christmas, ushering the championship to its midway point before players swap their whites for the coloured clothing of high summer. The Wellington Firebirds will begin their championship defence at home against Canterbury while last season's runners-up the Central Stags will need to be close to their best early in the season with tough away fixtures against Northern Districts and the Auckland Aces — each likely to be teeming with BLACKCAPS.

Six rounds of the 10-round Ford Trophy will then unfold ahead of the Super Smash holiday season window, and will test the depth of the squads as international stars and next-tier players disperse for national duty. While the Plunket Shield begins in just under a fortnight, the women's Domestic summer begins a month later on November 21 with the first of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield's traditional back-to-back weekend games and a swathe of WHITE FERNS available..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Kenin battles into French Open semi-finals; Hurricane could force Saints-Chargers out of New Orleans and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Kenin battles into French Open semi-finalsFourth seed Sofia Kenin claimed her maiden French Open semi-final spot as she fought to a 6-4 4-6 6-0 victory against fellow American Danielle Co...

Recovering from COVID-19, Trump edges back into spotlight after VP debate

President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.Trump is scheduled to ap...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you under...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrierBoom Supersonic on Wednesday unveiled its first demonstrator aircraft X-B1, which is scheduled to begin flig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020