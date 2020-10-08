Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-SANZAAR confirm earlier start for Rugby Championship

Australia’s clash with New Zealand that was scheduled for Dec. 12 will be played on Oct. 31 after the NZRU objected to the original date as it meant their players would have to spend Christmas in quarantine due to the country’s strict COVID-19 travel restrictions. The initial fixture list saw the competition start on Nov. 7.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 13:10 IST
Rugby-SANZAAR confirm earlier start for Rugby Championship

Hosts Rugby Australia (RU) and organisers SANZAAR have revealed a revised schedule for the 2020 Rugby Championship after bowing to pressure from the New Zealand Rugby Union (NZRU), with the competition now to kick off a week earlier. Australia’s clash with New Zealand that was scheduled for Dec. 12 will be played on Oct. 31 after the NZRU objected to the original date as it meant their players would have to spend Christmas in quarantine due to the country’s strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The initial fixture list saw the competition start on Nov. 7. The row over the scheduling had soured relations between New Zealand and Australia, RU chairperson Hamish McLennan admitted this week.

The teams are scheduled to play two Bledisloe Cup tests before the start of the competition, the first on Sunday followed by another clash on Oct. 18 All matches involving Argentina and world champions South Africa will remain as scheduled, and the pair will now close out the competition on Dec. 12 at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Sydney.

South African Rugby have still yet to officially confirm their participation though as worries over a lack of preparation time and player welfare persist, with the country’s domestic competition only set to start this weekend. "This year has been a year of continued adjustment where the SANZAAR partners have had to compromise on a number of levels," SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos admitted in a statement on Thursday.

Australia was chosen to host the entire Southern Hemisphere championship this year. Argentina have already arrived in the country to start their preparations this week. Revised Rugby Championship schedule:

Oct. 31, Sydney Australia v New Zealand

Nov. 7, Brisbane Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand Nov. 14, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina South Africa v Australia

Nov. 21, Sydney New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina Nov. 28, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia South Africa v New Zealand

Dec. 5, Sydney Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa Dec. 12, Newcastle

South Africa v Argentina

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo denounces China's exploitation, corruption, coercion of neighboring countries

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reprimanded the dragon China for using its economic power to increase its hegemony over the neighbouring countries in South Asia. The threat posed by China resulted in Pompeos trip to Japan this week wh...

'Be one with the fish' aquarium yoga among Hong Kong Ocean Park's new offerings

Against the vivid backdrop of a giant aquarium filled with sharks, manta rays and other aquatic life, a yoga group on Thursday performed side planks, chair poses and lunges, their arms outstretched to the ceiling.Hong Kongs cash-strapped Oc...

Sub-Saharan Africa to contract 3.3% this year, World Bank says

The coronavirus crisis is expected to drive a 3.3 contraction in sub-Saharan African economies in 2020 and could push 40 million people into extreme poverty, the World Bank said on Thursday. The Washington-based lender said growth in the re...

Combined fiscal deficit of Centre, states may go up to 14% in FY21: Rangarajan

Hyderabad, Oct 8 PTI The combined fiscal deficit of states and the centre during the current year may go up to 14 per cent against the mandated level of six per cent, former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan said on Thursday. Speaking at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020