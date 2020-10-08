Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool signs on goalie Marcelo Pitaluga

Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:46 IST
Liverpool signs on goalie Marcelo Pitaluga
Liverpool logo . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense. "Liverpool FC can confirm the permanent signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense," the Premier League side said in a statement.

The 17-year-old joins the Reds having been part of the Brazil squad that won the FIFA U17 World Cup on home soil last November. Pitaluga has now started training at Melwood, where he will be based with the first-team group, alongside playing for the club's Academy teams.

Liverpool's head of goalkeeping John Achterberg said Pitaluga is still young and although they do not want to put him under pressure, he will have to adapt to things. "I saw him for the first time in the World Cup squad. You're checking all the goalies and looking at the ages. You see that he was in the World Cup squad one year younger than the rest of the squad, then you think that's worth a look because normally you have two goalkeepers of the same age, but if you have someone who is a year younger you think he may have some good attributes," the club's official website quoted Achterberg as saying.

"...Now he is here, we have to improve [him]. He is still young, there is no pressure because there is still a long road and we don't want to create any pressure for him because there is still work to do. First of all, you need to let him settle down, find his way. He needs to learn the speed, the kind of game in England is different than in Brazil, it's a lot faster and there's more aggression in it. All that stuff you have to calculate as well to work on a little bit," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields fall as risk-sentiment remains subdued

European government bond yields fell on Thursday, as rising coronavirus cases in Europe and longer-term uncertainty kept sentiment subdued, while equity markets were lifted by expectations for more U.S. stimulus and lower-for-longer rates. ...

Georgian police abused LGBT+ activists with strip searches, court rules

Europes top rights court said on Thursday Georgian police had deliberately humiliated LGBT activists by strip searching them during a raid, a ruling campaigners hope will help change attitudes towards gay people among local authorities.The ...

Russia recommends people stay at home amid sharp rise in virus cases

Russian authorities recommended people stay at home this weekend and urged them to take more safety precautions as the number of new coronavirus cases shot up on Thursday to nearly the highest it has been since the pandemic began.Officials ...

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court confirmed on Thursday, paving the way for an industry-wide deal in the country. The ruling may reverberate outside France, as it compels Go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020