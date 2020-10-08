Left Menu
Gavaskar and Richards were my batting heroes: Tendulkar

I had two heroes -- one is our own Sunil Gavaskar, who played for India for several years and performed well, he was my batting hero," Tendulkar said "Along with him, it was Viv Richards of the West Indies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 20:45 IST
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Image Credit: ANI

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said legendary Sunil Gavaskar and West Indies great Viv Richards were his batting heroes when he was young, while his dad Ramesh Tendulkar was his real life hero. "My heroes, okay, I would say that when I was playing cricket or when I was of your age (young), I wanted to become a cricketer and going ahead wanted to play for my country. I had two heroes -- one is our own Sunil Gavaskar, who played for India for several years and performed well, he was my batting hero," Tendulkar said.

"Along with him, it was Viv Richards of the West Indies. These were my batting heroes when I played cricket. But generally in life, then I would say that my hero was my father (Ramesh Tendulkar). So much time I spent with him and he was mild, calm and composed, he was a man with good nature. So, it is my dream that I become like him. "I will say that my father was my hero in my life," added the former India cricketer. Tendulkar was speaking during the virtual 'Gift of Life' ceremony after 1,000 children underwent free heart surgeries performed by the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital since the pandemic began in the country.

Tendulkar also lauded the work done by the hospital and said children are our treasure. "I would say by doing this noble work, you are not just giving our children the opportunity to lead a healthy life, you are also giving them an opportunity to dream big and chase their dreams. "You are also giving them a chance to create a positive impact, not just on their lives, but also on the people around them," he signed off.

