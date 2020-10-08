Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Courtois pulls out of internationals with hip injury

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has since called up Davy Roef from Gent and under-21 team goalkeeper Jens Teunckens to serve as Mignolet's deputies.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:55 IST
Soccer-Courtois pulls out of internationals with hip injury

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from their squad for their three internationals over the next week because of a hip injury, the Belgian football association said on Thursday. The withdrawal has plunged the team into a goalkeeping crisis ahead of their friendly against the Ivory Coast in Brussels on Thursday and their two Nations League matches away against England and Iceland.

Courtois was not scheduled to be involved against the Ivorians but was expected to play against England at Wembley on Sunday, marking a return to London for the former Chelsea player. Two of Belgium's back-up goalkeepers -- Koen Casteels and Hendrik Van Crombrugge -- have already dropped out of the squad, both to attend the birth of their children.

That has left only Simon Mignolet of the four keepers originally named in the squad. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has since called up Davy Roef from Gent and under-21 team goalkeeper Jens Teunckens to serve as Mignolet's deputies. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM, MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy condole Paswan's demise

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday. In a condolence message, Rao recalled that Paswan had suppor...

EU parliament chastises Bulgaria for rule of law deficiencies

The European Parliament on Thursday chastised Bulgaria for flaws in respecting the rule of law, combating endemic corruption and supporting media freedom, underlining the legislatures line on defending the blocs democratic principles. EU la...

Xherdan Shaqiri to fly to Spain team after testing negative for COVID-19

Switzerlands Xherdan Shaqiri is all set to fly to Spain after testing negative for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association FA said on Thursday. However, his availability for the Nations League match against Spain is uncertain, with the ...

Imposter dupes Danish lawmakers during virtual meeting

A person claiming to be Belarusian opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya joined a confidential virtual meeting of the Danish Parliaments Foreign Policy Committee before its members suspected something was wrong, its panel said Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020