Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hero Motorsports powers through second stage of Andalucia Rally

Despite this stop and a navigation error in the second part of the stage, he achieved a commendable 23rd place finish. After Thursday's stage, both Buhler and Santosh have gained positions, moving up to the 14th and 21st place respectively in the overall rankings.

PTI | Dakar | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:06 IST
Hero Motorsports powers through second stage of Andalucia Rally
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Hero MotoSports Team continued its run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Thursday with mixed results in the second stage. Sebastian Buhler impressed with his consistent performance and finished the day at the 13th place.

Joaquim Rodrigues, who had a stellar run on Wednesday, hit a technical snag right at the start of the stage and the team decided to bring him back to the bivouac, avoiding any unnecessary risks. CS Santosh found his rhythm and was looking to bring home a good stage when he stopped to help Rodrigues in getting out of the stage and consequently lost some time. Despite this stop and a navigation error in the second part of the stage, he achieved a commendable 23rd place finish.

After Thursday's stage, both Buhler and Santosh have gained positions, moving up to the 14th and 21st place respectively in the overall rankings. Rodrigues was awarded a heavy penalty for not finishing the stage and as a result, has been pushed to the end in the overall rankings. He is expected to restart on Friday. The team remains undeterred as this rally provides the much-needed opportunity to test equipment and configurations in a race environment, before the Dakar 2021.

The 243-km second special stage presented the most technical challenge of the rally to the competitors with a narrow first part followed by sandy tracks and finally ending with faster tracks again.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM, MoS (Home) Kishan Reddy condole Paswan's demise

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy condoled the demise of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday. In a condolence message, Rao recalled that Paswan had suppor...

EU parliament chastises Bulgaria for rule of law deficiencies

The European Parliament on Thursday chastised Bulgaria for flaws in respecting the rule of law, combating endemic corruption and supporting media freedom, underlining the legislatures line on defending the blocs democratic principles. EU la...

Xherdan Shaqiri to fly to Spain team after testing negative for COVID-19

Switzerlands Xherdan Shaqiri is all set to fly to Spain after testing negative for coronavirus, the Swiss Football Association FA said on Thursday. However, his availability for the Nations League match against Spain is uncertain, with the ...

Imposter dupes Danish lawmakers during virtual meeting

A person claiming to be Belarusian opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya joined a confidential virtual meeting of the Danish Parliaments Foreign Policy Committee before its members suspected something was wrong, its panel said Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020