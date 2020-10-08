Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Valencia coach Gracia staying after offering resignation

"To avoid any rumours circulating I want to make it clear that I have offered my resignation to the owner of the club and the president," Gracia said in a statement to Spanish news agency Efe on Thursday. "I did this out of professional honesty towards what I think Valencia should represent as a club and the challenges that I believe it should take on each season due to its great history.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:47 IST
Soccer-Valencia coach Gracia staying after offering resignation

Valencia coach Javi Gracia has revealed he offered to resign in protest at the Liga club's failure to sign any players in the close season despite a series of high profile departures but ultimately decided to stay. "To avoid any rumours circulating I want to make it clear that I have offered my resignation to the owner of the club and the president," Gracia said in a statement to Spanish news agency Efe on Thursday.

"I did this out of professional honesty towards what I think Valencia should represent as a club and the challenges that I believe it should take on each season due to its great history. "I know more than anyone that the club should be stable and economically viable and that there had to be some departures, but I was promised that we would sign some players and that did not happen."

Valencia, who finished ninth in La Liga last season after finishing in the top four in the two previous campaigns, parted with eight players in the transfer window including captain Dani Parejo and Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno. Gracia, who became Valencia coach in July after being sacked by Watford last year, has had little option but to field youth team players due to the club's short squad.

His side have taken seven points from their first five games this term, losing their last match 2-0 at home to Real Betis. "The fact that the team finished ninth in the table last season and began the next campaign with so many important players leaving, without any new arrivals, is an objective sign that the squad has weakened," Gracia added.

"Therefore, the ambitious plans I had when I agreed to coach the club have been affected. I want to make it clear this isn't a complaint about my squad, and I'm very proud and grateful for the support they've shown me. "After feeling obliged to offer my resignation I'm now going to do what I really want, which is to continue coaching this marvellous team."

Gracia did not say how president Anil Murthy and owner Peter Lim responded to his resignation offer, although a report in newspaper Marca said the coach was told he would have to pay a fee of three million euros ($3.53 million) to be released. Valencia did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, Singaporean Murthy said the club did not make any signings due to missing out on 100 million euros in revenue due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 0.8510 euros)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HC junks habeas corpus plea filed on behalf of Hathras ‘rape' victim’s kin

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a habeas corpus petition filed by a Valmiki community organisation seeking production before of the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim of Hathras before it. A bench of justices Prit...

Mayank Agarwal's early run out was a disaster while chasing 202, says Rahul

Struggling Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul on Thursday rued the early run-out of Mayank Agarwal, saying it was a disaster for his side in their pursuit of a stiff 202-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here. KXIP were a...

EXCLUSIVE-Orange venture in Belgium to replace Huawei mobile gear with Nokia kit - sources

Telecoms operators Orange Belgium and Proximus are poised to progressively replace Huawei-made mobile equipment in Belgium and Luxembourg with Nokia gear, two sources close to the matter said. Oranges Belgian division and Proximus, which is...

BJP no different from TMC, both suppress democratic protests

CPIM general secretary Surjyakanta Mishra on Thursday said the BJP government at the Centre was no different from the TMC dispensation in West Bengal, as both try and suppress democratic protests by opposition parties. Mishra also said that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020