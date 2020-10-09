Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenin, 21, will face unseeded Swiatek, 19, in French final

Already the owner of a major trophy from this year's Australian Open, the No. 4-seeded Kenin moved into the French Open final by beating No. 7 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 Thursday. Kenin will carry a 16-1 mark in Grand Slam action this season into Saturday's championship match against Iga Swiatek of Poland.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:27 IST
Kenin, 21, will face unseeded Swiatek, 19, in French final

Sofia Kenin entered 2020 with an 11-11 record in Grand Slam action. Never had made the quarterfinals at any clay-court tournament until this trip to Roland Garros — and lost her only tuneup match on the surface 6-0, 6-0 last month. Look at the 21-year-old American now. Already the owner of a major trophy from this year's Australian Open, the No. 4-seeded Kenin moved into the French Open final by beating No. 7 Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 Thursday.

Kenin will carry a 16-1 mark in Grand Slam action this season into Saturday's championship match against Iga Swiatek of Poland. “I'm going to be, like, an 'underdog,'” Swiatek said, using her fingers to make air quotes.

Swiatek is just 19. She's ranked 54th. She's never won a tour-level title. She'd never been past the fourth round at a Slam. And she's been as dominant as can be so far at the French Open. Swiatek became the lowest-ranked women's finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, advancing with her latest lopsided win, this one 6-2, 6-1 against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.

“It seems unreal. On one hand, I know that I can play great tennis. On the other hand, it's kind of surprising for me. I never would have thought that I'm going to be in the final. It's crazy,” Swiatek said. “I just kept believing in myself. It's amazing for me.” She has won all 12 sets she's played in the tournament and dropped merely 23 games. Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, came in having won every set, too. But she hadn't played anyone close to Kenin's caliber.

The lefty from the Czech Republic had grabbed 77% of her service games in the tournament, but Kenin stole two of the first three. Part of it was strong returning. More of it was the manner in which Kenin was moving Kvitova around, pushing her this way and that and pinning her to the baseline with well-struck forehands and backhands. Also working in Kenin's favor was an ability to sense where a ball was headed and use her speed to track it down, repeatedly stretching points that seemed lost.

Eventually, that appeared to make Kvitova play as if she felt that she needed to try to do more, maybe do too much, because she would cut off points early by attempting to end them — and, too often, she would miss the mark. By the end, Kvitova produced 31 unforced errors, to 20 for Kenin, whose shouts of “Come on!” grew louder as the end grew closer. Her intensity also came through when she chucked her red-white-and-blue racket.

When Swiatek's 70-minute tour de force ended before a crowd in the hundreds at Court Philippe Chatrier — there was a daily limit on spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic — she asked for more noise, waving her arms and cupping a hand to her ear. Swiatek vs. Podoroska was the first women's semifinal at Roland Garros between unseeded opponents since 1983 — and only one, Swiatek, truly seemed ready for the stage.

Podoroska is ranked 131st, the first female qualifier in the professional era to get to the final four in Paris. Just in case someone might get the idea this was a fluke for Swiatek, who listens to “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N' Roses in her headphones before stepping out on court: She eliminated 2018 champion and No. 1 seed Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round, after defeating 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova by the same score in the first.

Swiatek (pronounced shvee-ON'-tek) has been on the rise, and the tennis world's radar, for a couple of years now. In 2018, she won the Wimbledon junior singles title and the French Open junior doubles title (with Coco Gauff's current partner, Caty McNally).

Now Swiatek is chasing a unique two-fer in Paris: She's made it into the doubles semifinals with American Nicole Melichar, too, giving her a chance to become the first player since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the women's singles and doubles trophies in Paris in the same year. Swiatek does it with tremendous play at the baseline, picking up balls early and smacking big groundstrokes with thick topspin. Her power was too much on this breezy afternoon, accounting for a 23-6 edge in winners against Podoroska, a 23-year-old from the same town as soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Another key to success for Swiatek, whose father was an Olympic rower, is her returning ability. She broke for a 3-0 lead by smacking a backhand return winner, followed by another return so good that it forced Podoroska into a mistake. Swiatek entered this contest averaging 5.4 breaks per match and she added five more to her total.

And then there's a less-measurable factor — Swiatek's competitiveness and grit. The one time she lost a service game, making it 4-1 in the second set, she swiped at the dirt near the baseline with her racket. Then she buckled down and broke right back.

“I'm staying super focused. I'm, like, not letting my opponents play their best tennis,” Swiatek said. “So I hope I'm going to do that on Saturday.”.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Slain Black man's family vows legal fight against police

An attorney for the family of a Black teen killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer has vowed to keep fighting and working to prove racism pervades the officers department, after a prosecutor declined to file charges in the case. Attor...

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

COVID-19: Active cases in India dip below 9 lakh, recoveries cross 59 lakh

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Oct 9 PTI&#160;Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with&#160;70,496&#160;infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, ac...

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020