Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: I was just enjoying my bowling, says Rashid

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan, after producing a spectacular spell against Kings XI Punjab, said that he was trying to keep it simple and enjoy his bowling in the middle.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-10-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 09:53 IST
IPL 13: I was just enjoying my bowling, says Rashid
SRH spinner Rashid Khan. (Photo: BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan, after producing a spectacular spell against Kings XI Punjab, said that he was trying to keep it simple and enjoy his bowling in the middle. Rashid scalped three wickets and returned with the figures of 3-12 in his fours overs including a wicket-taking maiden.

T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed picked two wickets each in the match as KXIP were all out on 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Hyderabad won the match by 69 runs. "I just trying my best to keep it simple for myself. I'm not putting too much pressure on myself. Go there and enjoy my bowling that is what I have been doing so far. On these wickets you have two adjust yourself with the line and length which is the key. As soon I came and bowled the first three balls, I realised what is the right length on this wicket and how should I bowl. At the same time, you have to bowl according to the weakness of the batsman and that is what I have been doing and got the success," Rashid said during the post-match press conference.

Earlier, Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls to help SRH put a competitive target. Opting to bat, the duo bludgeoned the bowling attack and smashed 58 runs in the powerplay. Warner and Bairstow had stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket in the match. The duo continued their onslaught and slammed boundaries at regular intervals."All is great when you have such kind of start. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner both are capable of giving those starts and they have done it in the past as well in India. So far, they have done a great job for us as openers and as a bowler, you always feel great when you have such a big total on the board. On these wickets, it is quite tough to chase down 200 and the average is like 165-170. Quite happy the way they performed so far," Rashid said. SunRisers Hyderabad will now take on Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Slain Black man's family vows legal fight against police

An attorney for the family of a Black teen killed by a suburban Milwaukee police officer has vowed to keep fighting and working to prove racism pervades the officers department, after a prosecutor declined to file charges in the case. Attor...

Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas. The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported ...

COVID-19: Active cases in India dip below 9 lakh, recoveries cross 59 lakh

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Oct 9 PTI&#160;Indias COVID-19 tally of cases went past 69 lakh with&#160;70,496&#160;infections being reported in a day, while active cases of infection fell below 9 lakh after a month, ac...

Surfer vanishes in suspected shark attack in Australia

A surfer vanished in a suspected shark attack on Friday off the Australian southwest coast, police said. A surfboard was found at Wylie Bay near the town of Esperance and a search was underway for the man who had been riding it, a police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020