Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Rugby-New eras for Australia, NZ as test rugby returns

On the field, both All Blacks coach Ian Foster and Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie have brought in a raft of new faces for their first games in charge as they look to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Foster's first team was largely predictable but he named three uncapped players - winger Caleb Clarke, loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and lock Tupou Vaa'i on the bench for the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:18 IST
PREVIEW-Rugby-New eras for Australia, NZ as test rugby returns

Trans-Tasman rugby will enter a new era on Sunday as New Zealand host Australia in their Bledisloe Cup match, which is also the first test to be played since the novel coronavirus shutdown in March.

The match, however, will not only be played in the shadow of the coronavirus but also of an ugly row between Rugby New Zealand and Rugby Australia over the future of Super Rugby and scheduling for 2020 Rugby Championship matches. On the field, both All Blacks coach Ian Foster and Wallabies counterpart Dave Rennie have brought in a raft of new faces for their first games in charge as they look to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Foster's first team was largely predictable but he named three uncapped players - winger Caleb Clarke, loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and lock Tupou Vaa'i on the bench for the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium. "It shows we've got faith in our squad," Foster told reporters. "We know this is a year we're going to need that."

Rennie named four debutants with winger Filipo Daugunu, centre Hunter Paisami and loose forward Harry Wilson all starting while flyhalf Noah Lolesio is on the bench. At the other end of the spectrum, captain Michael Hooper will become the 12th player to win 100 test caps for Australia.

While both counties were able to organise domestic Super Rugby competitions it is likely there will be some rustiness, with neither having played since last year's World Cup in Japan. Rennie said the coronavirus had meant his major coaching challenge had been embedding game plans as they dealt with limited preparation time, most of it in bio-secure facilities in Christchurch, and working on their defence.

"The ability of the All Blacks is to score in a heartbeat, or score twice in five minutes," Rennie said. "You're going to have to defend really well, and you're going to have to defend for long passages and we'll need to be really aggressive."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Total active COVID-19 cases in India dips below 9 lakh after a month: MoHFW

For the first time after a month, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India dipped below the 9 lakh mark with 8.93 active cases reported on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The last time the numbe...

HC rejects PIL claiming EPF Act not being followed while enrolling members

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL which claimed that the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952 and the schemes framed under it were not being followed while enrolling members. A bench of Chief Justice ...

"Times are very difficult": Sena on ex-CBI chief's 'suicide'

The Shiv Sena on Friday said the alleged suicide by former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was shocking and wondered why no one was interested in knowing the exact reason for his mysterious death. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, It...

HAL employee arrested for supplying aircraft info to Pak's ISI

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL employee has been arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence ISI agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The 41-year-old man was supplying secret information ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020