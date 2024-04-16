Left Menu

Rugby-Foster joins former All Blacks boss Hansen at Toyota Verblitz

Foster, who was replaced by Scott Robertson after the tournament in France, will take the reins of League One club Verblitz for the 2024/25 season and link up with his old boss Steve Hansen. Hansen had Foster as an assistant coach during his eight years in charge of the All Blacks and is now director of rugby at Verblitz.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:36 IST
Rugby-Foster joins former All Blacks boss Hansen at Toyota Verblitz

Former New Zealand boss Ian Foster has been appointed coach of Japanese side Toyota Verblitz six months after taking the All Blacks to the World Cup final. Foster, who was replaced by Scott Robertson after the tournament in France, will take the reins of League One club Verblitz for the 2024/25 season and link up with his old boss Steve Hansen.

Hansen had Foster as an assistant coach during his eight years in charge of the All Blacks and is now director of rugby at Verblitz. "Of course, I look forward to connecting with Steve again and working with him," Foster, who succeeded Hansen as All Blacks coach in 2019, said in a club statement on Tuesday.

"We have always worked together and accomplished many great things together." Foster will also link up with long-time All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith, who joined Verblitz on a multi-year deal after the World Cup.

Verblitz announced on Tuesday they had recruited New Zealand rugby league international Joey Manu, luring the twice National Rugby League championship winner from the Sydney Roosters. "I look forward to returning to rugby union and competing in the prestigious Japan Rugby League One competition," the 27-year-old said in a statement.

"While I know the transition won't be easy, I will embrace the challenge."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024