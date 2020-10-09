Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suárez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Striker Luis Suárez said his former club Barcelona treated him so unfairly that he spent days in tears before his departure to Atlético Madrid. The 33-year-old also scored two goals in his debut for his new club in Spain on Sept.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 09-10-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 12:18 IST
Suárez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona

Striker Luis Suárez said his former club Barcelona treated him so unfairly that he spent days in tears before his departure to Atlético Madrid. In another sign he can still deliver to his teams, Suárez scored Uruguay's first goal from the spot in the 2-1 home victory against Chile in the opening round of the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. The 33-year-old also scored two goals in his debut for his new club in Spain on Sept. 27.

The striker said his strong start at Atlético eases the pain he felt from leaving Barça, where he was on a team that won 13 titles since arriving in 2014 from Liverpool, including four Spanish league trophies and the Champions League in 2015. He is the club's third all-time leading scorer with 98 goals. “I didn't take it very well because of the way they (Barcelona) did it, more than anything. One has to accept when his cycle is over,” Suárez told Uruguay soccer association television after the victory against Chile in Montevideo.

“It was days I spent crying because of the situation I was living. Then (I went back) to enjoying myself, once again be valued as a player, be loved, feel the care of a club that welcomed me marvelously,” he added. Atlético will pay Barcelona up to 6 million euros ($7 million) in fees for Suárez, who signed a two-year deal with the club.

Suárez was informed of Barcelona's decision to get rid of him through a call from new coach Ronald Koeman, hired after the team was thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Dutchman denied he was solely responsible for the Uruguayan's departure. Hard-hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic, Barça also needed to reduce its expenditure.

“There are things that are not known,” Suárez said. “But to go to Barcelona and be sent to train separately because you don't belong among the 22 players... My wife was the one that saw my upset, with my head down.” Suárez denied he refused an offer from Juventus to remain in Spain, as his family wished. “They just wanted to see me happy,” he said.

Suárez said he was not surprised by the public defense of him made by Lionel Messi, who attacked Barça's management for its treatment to the Uruguayan. On Sept. 25, Messi posted a photo of himself with Suarez on Instagram. “It is going to be so strange seeing you in another shirt, and even stranger to have to play against you,” Messi wrote. “You deserved a sending-off fit for what you are: one of the most important players in club history, both for what you did for the group and individually — not the one they gave you. But it is true that at this point nothing surprises me.” Barcelona is experiencing a political crisis that could end with the removal of president Josep María Bartomeu, seen by many analysts as the main targets of Messi and Suárez in their criticism of the club's management.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Total active COVID-19 cases in India dips below 9 lakh after a month: MoHFW

For the first time after a month, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India dipped below the 9 lakh mark with 8.93 active cases reported on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The last time the numbe...

HC rejects PIL claiming EPF Act not being followed while enrolling members

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a PIL which claimed that the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952 and the schemes framed under it were not being followed while enrolling members. A bench of Chief Justice ...

"Times are very difficult": Sena on ex-CBI chief's 'suicide'

The Shiv Sena on Friday said the alleged suicide by former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was shocking and wondered why no one was interested in knowing the exact reason for his mysterious death. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said, It...

HAL employee arrested for supplying aircraft info to Pak's ISI

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL employee has been arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence ISI agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The 41-year-old man was supplying secret information ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020