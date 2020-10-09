Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Fog delays Mick Schumacher's F1 practice debut

Organisers delayed the start of the opening 90-minute session at a cold and damp Nuerburgring by half an hour initially and then for a further 30 minutes. Schumacher, the Formula Two championship leader and son of seven-times world champion and former Ferrari great Michael, had been due to replace Italian Antonio Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo for the session.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:16 IST
Motor racing-Fog delays Mick Schumacher's F1 practice debut
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bad weather put Mick Schumacher's Formula One practice debut on hold at the Eifel Grand Prix on Friday with the medical helicopter unable to take off due to fog. Organisers delayed the start of the opening 90-minute session at a cold and damp Nuerburgring by half an hour initially and then for a further 30 minutes.

Schumacher, the Formula Two championship leader and son of seven-times world champion and former Ferrari great Michael, had been due to replace Italian Antonio Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo for the session. Britain's Callum Ilott, second in the F2 championship and also a Ferrari Academy driver, had also been due to take part with the Ferrari-powered Haas team.

Schumacher and Ilott have both driven F1 cars before in test sessions. "It is a bit challenging," F1 race director Michael Masi told Sky Sports television. "With the fog that's come in the medical helicopter is not able to take off and fly to the hospital.

"The distance by road is far too far should something occur, so at the moment we've effectively started the countdown clock for free practice one and then we'll provide a further update to the teams every 30 minutes. "We've also advised all the teams we'll give them a 10 minute warning should we be able to open pit exit and for the session to take place."

Masi said driver safety would not be compromised. The Nuerburgring is making its return to the calendar for the first time since 2013 after Formula One had to rip up its original schedule and bring in some new venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The circuit situated in the hilly and wooded Eifel region has never before hosted a world championship grand prix this late in the year.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Banned tobacco items worth Rs 35.5L seized, 5 held

Banned tobacco products worth Rs35.53 lakh were seized from three vehicles and five peoplewere held in Navi Mumbais Mahape MIDC area on Friday, said aMaharashtra Food and Drug Administration officialActing on a tip-off, three vehicles were ...

Unprecedented Global Movement 'Count Us In' To Mobilize 1 Billion People To Act on Climate Change launches in India

Count Us In will mobilize citizens to take practical steps that will make a significant impact in reducing carbon pollution and challenge leaders to act more boldly India is at the heart of the efforts to rally 1 billion people around the ...

IPFT develops bio-pesticide formulation for controlling agricultural insects

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology IPFT under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in collaboration with ICAR- National Research Center on Seed Spices NRCSS, Ajmer, Rajastha...

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature Soul will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020