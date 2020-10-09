Indian archers happy to be back on training post lockdown

Left Menu
India's men's and women's recurve archers have been training at Pune's Army Sports Institute (ASI) since the camp commenced on August 25 and the archers are happy to be back training again.

09-10-2020
Indian archers while training . Image Credit: ANI

India's men's and women's recurve archers have been training at Pune's Army Sports Institute (ASI) since the camp commenced on August 25 and the archers are happy to be back training again. Sporting facilities have been opened across the country, with special emphasis on India's Olympic probables after being shut due to the lockdown imposed by the coronavirus.

"It was difficult for the first couple of days after returning to training as we were training very intensely in March prior to the lockdown being imposed. This was the longest gap between training that I have ever had," Atanu Das, who was honoured with the Arjuna Award earlier this year, said in a statement. Training is still in the initial phase with some athletes coming out of their quarantine only recently, coach Majhi Sawaiyan said that general fitness is more of a priority at the moment.

"Players are gradually coming out of quarantine. We are working on general fitness with an emphasis on strength and endurance. To work on the mental aspect, the athletes are doing yoga and meditation," he said. The archers are happy with the safety protocols and other preventive measures that have been taken at ASI to prevent coronavirus, and say that the environment is completely safe, former world number one women's recurve archer Deepika Kumari said, "The arrangements here are very good. It's very clean and the food arrangements are good. We are being looked after very well here."

In a mentally challenging sport like Archery, adjusting to new safety protocols have brought their challenges but the archers are confident that it will not make much of a difference and a few months of training will help them find their old rhythm. The men's recurve team and Deepika have earned quota for the Olympics which will be held in Tokyo next year from July 23 to August 8.

The women's recurve team will get a final opportunity to qualify for the Olympics at the World Qualification Tournament scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

