Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas must live 'like hermits' to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infecting their Formula One title battle, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday after the team reported a second positive test result. A Mercedes spokesman said the entire team had been tested again after the first positive showed up on Thursday ahead of the weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:44 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas must live 'like hermits' to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infecting their Formula One title battle, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said on Friday after the team reported a second positive test result.

A Mercedes spokesman said the entire team had been tested again after the first positive showed up on Thursday ahead of the weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit. One of those also showed up positive and another was inconclusive, he added.

Four further team members, who all tested negative, were then isolated in line with the sport's protocols while six replacements were flown in from England. "Every loss of an important member in the garage affects the race but I think we've got it under control," Wolff told reporters.

The Austrian said every precaution was being taken to shield six-times world champion Hamilton and Bottas, who is 44 points behind the Briton after 10 races, at the racetrack and elsewhere. "The drivers are the most restricted of the whole group, of the whole team," said Wolff.

"It's certainly not a great situation for them because you almost need to live like a hermit and that's what they are doing. "They are at home, they are not going out for dinners, they are not meeting any other people. Within the team when we do the debriefs by Zoom or Microsoft Teams, they are not sitting with the engineers in the room.

"They are sitting in their own rooms and we are avoiding as much as possible any personal contact with them. It's literally stepping into the car and driving the car and keeping their distance." Racing Point's Sergio Perez missed two races in August after contracting the virus, the Mexican still the only driver to have tested positive, and the consequences for the top two are potentially massive.

Hamilton is on the brink of a record-equalling 91st career win this weekend and well on the way to matching Michael Schumacher's seven titles. The season ends with a triple header in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi and Wolff acknowledged missing any race, or two, would be a critical blow.

"Unfortunately for them they need to live a life that is a bit secluded but we think the decisions we have taken are good to protect them," he said of the drivers.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rape and murder of TN minor; Oppn demands justice, govt assures steps

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday demanded justice for a minor girl, allegedly raped and killed in Dindigul district last year, following the acquittal of the accused, as the government assured it will take steps to appeal against ...

BJP takes out candle light march demanding CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

The BJP on Friday took out a candle light procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla. The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP p...

Journo summoned for 'crowd gathering' outside Ranaut's bugalow

Mumbai police on Friday issued summons against a reporter of a national news channel for allegedly causing gathering of crowd during the partial demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow in Bandra here last month, an official s...

Kolkata Metro increases services on North-South Line

The Kolkata Metro announced extension of timing of running of trains on the North-South Line and increase in the number of services from Monday. A Metro spokesperson said that the last train will leave at 8.30 pm from both ends -- Kavi Subh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020