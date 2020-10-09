Sudeva Delhi FC signs former Mohun Bagan player Lewis for 2020-21 I-League season
The national capital's first I-League club Sudeva Delhi FC has signed former Mohun Bagan midfielder Kean Lewis for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The 28-year-old Kean hails from Maharashtra's Thane region and has also played in the cash-rich Indian Super League.
According to a statement issued on Friday, the left-half has been handed a one-year contract by the Delhi-based outfit. Ken made his professional debut with Mohun Bagan in a 3-1 win over Aizawl FC in the 2015-16 I-League season. He also represented the Kolkata giants in the I-League in 2016-17 edition.
Lewis later played for now-defunct Delhi Dynamos and Pune City in the ISL..
