Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Fog ends Mick Schumacher's practice hopes in Germany

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said it would be hard to reschedule sessions for the pair, who could both graduate to Formula One next year, before the Abu Dhabi season-ender. "It's obviously a shame for them.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 20:02 IST
Motor racing-Fog ends Mick Schumacher's practice hopes in Germany

Bad weather denied Mick Schumacher his Formula One practice debut and wiped out track action at the Eifel Grand Prix on Friday, with the medical helicopter grounded by fog and cars unable to run. Organisers had set the clock running for the 90-minute opening session at a cold and damp Nuerburgring but kept the pit lane exit closed.

After half-hourly updates, they announced there would be no running. The afternoon session at the German circuit was similarly timed out. Schumacher, the Formula Two championship leader and son of seven-times world champion and former Ferrari great Michael, had been due to replace Italian Antonio Giovinazzi at Alfa Romeo for the morning only.

The debut had attracted global interest, with Schumacher stepping onto the Formula One stage at the circuit closest to his father's childhood home in Kerpen and one where his father won five times. Britain's Callum Ilott, second in the F2 championship and also a Ferrari Academy driver, had also been due to take part with the Ferrari-powered Haas team.

Schumacher and Ilott have both driven F1 cars before in test sessions. Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said it would be hard to reschedule sessions for the pair, who could both graduate to Formula One next year, before the Abu Dhabi season-ender.

"It's obviously a shame for them. It would have been a great opportunity for them here to make their debuts in F1," he told Sky Sports. "We may try to rearrange at the next races but it will be very difficult. The next one Portimao (Portugal) is a new circuit for everybody in F1 so our top drivers will need to practice as well.

"Then we've got Imola which is only a Saturday and Sunday (two day race weekend) and then to Turkey, again new circuit. And then it's Bahrain where they've got their F2 races and they need to be focused. "Very likely the next opportunity now will be Abu Dhabi and not earlier."

Schumacher put a brave face on his day, telling reporters he still gained valuable experience from working inside the team. "Obviously I would have loved to get out and drive," said the 21-year-old. "Nevertheless I think it's great to be here, to get the opportunity to work with the engineers and also to see the fans.

"I'm also very sorry for the fans that they don't get to see us drive... we don't know what the future holds but hopefully I will get to drive a few laps again." Race director Michael Masi explained that the medical helicopter had to be able to fly for safety reasons because the nearest hospital was too far away by road should something occur.

The Nuerburgring is making its return to the calendar for the first time since 2013 after Formula One had to rip up its original schedule and bring in some new venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The circuit situated in the hilly and wooded Eifel region has never before hosted a world championship grand prix this late in the year.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's poor squeezed by less virus aid, surging food costs

Many people in Brazil are struggling to cope with less pandemic aid from the government and jumping food prices, with millions expected to slip back into poverty. Brazils government, starting this month, halved the amount of its monthly eme...

Alleging police apathy, woman climbs tower near MP CM's home

A 27-year-old woman climbed a tower near Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence here on Friday evening alleging police apathy to her complaints against a man who she said teased and assaulted her earlier this week. S...

PM's wind turbines idea generates political heat; Rahul takes a dig, BJP leaders hit back

Prime Minister Narendra Modis suggestion for exploring the use of wind turbines to provide clean drinking water and oxygen besides energy generated political heat on Friday with Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at him and BJP leaders saying the fo...

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin to miss World Cup season opener with back issue

Double Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin said on Friday she will miss next weeks World Cup season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria with a back injury. The 25-year-old American, a three-time World Cup overall champion who last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020