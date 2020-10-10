Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal reaches Paris final again to edge closer to 20th Grand Slam title

Rafael Nadal showed no sign of relinquishing his French Open crown as he suffocated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) on Friday to set up a much-anticipated final with Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard, chasing a record-extending 13th triumph at Roland Garros, will meet the world number one for the seventh time at Roland Garros, having beaten him six times out of seven, including twice in the two finals they played. French Open history won't matter in final against Djokovic, says Nadal

The past will not mean anything to Rafa Nadal when he takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in Sunday's French Open final with two more milestones up for grabs. The Spaniard, who has dominated the claycourt major for over a decade, will be eyeing a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title and a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam crown when he resumes an old rivalry with Serbia's Djokovic. Swiatek says winning French Open title would be crazy

Iga Swiatek said it would be "crazy and overwhelming" if she becomes Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion by beating American Sofia Kenin in the French Open final on Saturday. But the 19-year-old said she is not heaping pressure on herself and would be happy whatever the outcome. Beating 'Big Three' at slams tougher, says Schwartzman

Defeating the 'Big Three' of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slams is far more difficult than facing them in three-set matches, Argentine Diego Schwartzman said after he lost in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. The 28-year-old arrived in Paris having defeated Nadal 6-2 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters but went down 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) against the 12-time French Open champion in his maiden appearance in the last four of a Grand Slam. I should have trusted my instincts earlier, says beaten Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he regretted not playing his usual instinctive game earlier in his 6-3 6-2 5-7 4-6 6-1 semi-final defeat against world number one Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Friday. The Greek, seeded fifth at Roland Garros, came back from the brink to force the Serbian into a decider, where a recent injury resurfaced and killed the tired Tsitsipas's chances. USOPC suing insurers for holding up Nassar settlement talks

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit against its insurance providers for failing to fulfill obligations in reaching a settlement with survivors of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Committee Chair Susanne Lyons, speaking on a conference call, accused insurers of holding up settlement negotiations with the hundreds of women who were abused by disgraced former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Nassar. Jets players and coaches sent home after positive COVID-19 test

The New York Jets sent their team and coaches home on Friday as a precaution after a player received a presumed positive COVID-19 test result, according to a report on the National Football League's website https://www.nfl.com/news/jets-sent-home-from-team-facility-after-player-received-presumed-positive-covid- on Friday. The Jets, who are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, will work virtually for the rest of the day and the player will be re-tested, the report said. No pain, no gain for Nadal

If you are not prepared to suffer, then don't expect to contest the French Open final - that seems to be the motto of 12-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal. Winning six successive matches in straight sets to reach the French Open final for a 13th time might have given the impression that Nadal has not exactly had to suffer too much hardship at Roland Garros this year. Djokovic senses opportunity against Nadal

Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open but Sunday's final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king. The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26 but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Roland Garros, including the 2012 and 2014 finals. Yankees''Chairman of the Board' Whitey Ford dies at 91

Legendary New York Yankees pitcher and six-time World Series champion Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91, the team confirmed on Friday. Considered one of the greatest ever to put on the pinstripes, the born-and-raised New Yorker was a 10-time All-Star, earning the nickname "The Chairman of the Board" during his 16-season career, all of which he spent with the Yankees.