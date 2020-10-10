Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Brazil score five against Bolivia in World Cup win

Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2020 08:02 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 08:02 IST
Soccer-Brazil score five against Bolivia in World Cup win

Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday. Marquinhos put the home side 1-0 up with a header after 16 minutes before Firmino scored after 18 and 49 minutes, both times by getting on the end of low crosses into the penalty box.

The fourth came after 66 minutes, when a glancing touch from Rodrygo deflected off defender Jose Maria Carrasco’s shoulder and Philippe Coutinho completed the rout with a header seven minutes later. The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify directly for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional playoff.

Brazil now travel to Lima to face Peru on Tuesday, while Bolivia are at home the same day to Argentina, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Indian envoy underlines 5 principles to take India-US ties to next level

Ahead of the third edition of the two-plus-two dialogue between India and the US later this month, Indian Ambassador to Washington Taranjit Singh Sandhu has underlined five broad principles to take the partnership between the two nations to...

Taiwan president says wants 'meaningful dialogue' with China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that she wanted to have meaningful dialogue with China, which claims the island as its own territory, and pledged to uphold stability across the Taiwan Strait where tensions have been rising.As...

Soccer-Brazil score five against Bolivia in World Cup win

Roberto Firmino scored twice and Marquinhos and Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet as Brazil hammered Bolivia 5-0 in their opening World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo on Friday. Marquinhos put the home side 1-0 up with a header after...

Trump to hold in-person White House event Saturday, hit campaign trail Monday

US President Donald Trump who was convalescing from COVID-19 infection, would hold an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the viral disease on Saturday and hit the election campaign trail from Flori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020