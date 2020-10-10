IPL 13: Holding any team to 138 at Sharjah is hard to do, says Ponting

After registering a comprehensive 46-run win against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting hailed the bowling and fielding effort of his team. Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down 185 runs as the Steve Smith-led side was bowled out for 138, giving Delhi Capitals a win by 46 runs.

"Super proud of our efforts with the ball and in the field, holding any team to 138 in Sharjah is hard to do. Great to see @SHetmyer do his thing with the bat and @MStoinis keeps going from strength to strength. @delhicapitals," Ponting tweeted. No Rajasthan Royals batsman was able to stay at the crease for a long period of time and only Rahul Tewatia (38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) registered respectable scores. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada once again did well as he scalped three wickets.

In the match, Ashwin bagged the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Mahipal Lomror and ended with the figures of 2-22 from his four overs. While batting first, Delhi Capitals had registered 184/8 in the allotted twenty overs. For the Shreyas Iyer-led side, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis got among the runs scoring 45 and 39 respectively.

With this win, Delhi Capitals has gone to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from six games. It will next face Mumbai Indians on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)