DDCA elections countermanded due to 'irresponsible and illegal actions' of secretary

The much-awaited elections of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) were countermanded by returning officer Navin B Chawla after he received advice from DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) in view of the wholly irresponsible and illegal actions of the secretary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 18:35 IST
DDCA logo. Image Credit: ANI

"Dear All, I have been constrained to countermand this election, having received advice from the Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma at 1:30 pm today, in view of the wholly irresponsible and illegal actions of the Secretary of the DDCA. All concerned may be informed. Detailed reasons will follow," he wrote. Earlier, the Ombudsman had in May in an order made it clear that he had called for an election for the DDCA President's post in February, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown delayed the whole process.

"It is to be brought to notice of all, once again that vide my order(s) dated 15.02.2020 it was directed that elections for the post(s) of the president of DDCA be held. Thereafter, the post of treasurer also fell vacant and it was directed that election for the said post be held/done along with the election of post of President of DDCA. Pursuant thereto, Navin Chawla, former Chief Election Commissioner of lndia was requested to act as an election officer in order to hold elections for vacant posts in DDCA. "All this would have gone smoothly, but for the rapid and fast spread of coronavirus, the total lockdown has been imposed throughout the country w.e.f. 25.03.2020, which is still continuing, being extended from time to time. It is anybody's guess when it will be completely lifted and to what extent. Thus, the process of election, for which, ball was already set rolling, has gone topsy-turvy. But it may be clarified that, once things attain normalcy, elections would take place at the earliest, so as to enable DDCA, to function, in accordance with its Articles of Association and adhering to the provisions of Indian Companies Act," he had informed the officials. (ANI)

