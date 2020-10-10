Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: All-round bowling performance guide RCB to 37-run win over CSK

Spirited bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 37-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 10-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 23:34 IST
IPL 13: All-round bowling performance guide RCB to 37-run win over CSK
RCB players celebrating after taking a wicket (Photo/ BCCI/ IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Spirited bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 37-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a moderate target of 170, CSK openers failed to provide a solid start as they went back to the pavilion early. Washington Sundar scalped both Faf du Plessis (8) and Shane Watson (14) in fourth and sixth over respectively.

Ambati Rayudu and IPL debutant N Jagadeesan played cautiously and stitched a partnership of 64-run for the third wicket. In the 15th over, Jagadeesan fell short of his crease and was run out by Chris Morris. Jagadeesan played a knock of 33 runs. Skipper Dhoni joined Rayudu in the middle and added a 17-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Dhoni (10) was bagged by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 16th over as he was trying to attack the spinner.

Sam Curran failed to leaved his mark on the scoreboard and departed on a golden duck off Morris. In the 18th over, Rayudu was bowled out by Isuru Udana after playing a knock of 42 runs. Morris put halt to CSK's hope of winning the game as he scalped Dwayne Bravo (7) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) in the penultimate over of the match. RCB restricted CSK to 132/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For RCB, Chris Morris bagged three wickets while Washington Sundar claimed two scalps. Earlier, After witnessing a sluggish start, Kohli and Shivam Dube scored 14 runs in the 17th and 19th over respectively. In the 18th over, Kohli wreaked havoc and smashed 24 runs. Kohli started the final over by skipping across the stumps and flicking the ball behind square leg for four. Running between the wickets was at best as Kohli and Dube ran four doubles in the final over.

After opting to bat first, RCB got off to a bad start with opener Aaron Finch back in the dugout in the third over. Skipper Kohli then joined Devdutt Padikkal and duo build a 54-run stand to revamp the innings. Padikkal played beautiful shots but scored runs at a run a ball. Shardul Thakur ended Padikkal's stint at the crease in the 11th over. Three balls later Shardul scalped AB de Villiers wicket to dent RCB's hopes.

Washington Sundar, who was promoted up the order, failed to leave a mark and edged the ball behind to MS Dhoni as RCB got reduced to 93/4 in the 15th over. Meanwhile, Kohli played cautiously and smashed his 38th half-century in IPL as RCB accelerated in the death overs. Shivam Dube too joined the party and smashed the much-needed boundaries.

For CSK, Shardul picked two while Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar scalped a wicket each. Brief score: RCB 169/4 (Virat Kohli 90*, Shivam Dube 22, Shardul Thakur 2-40) defeat CSK 132/8 (Ambati Rayudu 42, Chris Morris 3-19) by 37 runs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Apple's new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in U.K. - Telegraph

Apple Incs new 5G iPhone may see coverage issues in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph newspaper reported httpsbit.ly33KGEXG late on Saturday, citing industry insiders.The iPhone, which Apple is due to launch on Tuesday, may not connect to t...

UN chief welcomes Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement

The conflict in the border region, located in the South Caucasus, has persisted for more than three decades, with the latest round of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupting over the past two weeks.The Secretary-General welcom...

Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises

Iran made mask-wearing mandatory in public in Tehran on Saturday with violations punishable by fines, President Hassan Rouhani said, as the third wave of coronavirus infections sweeps across the country.The daily death toll from COVID-19 pe...

French daily COVID cases set new record at almost 27,000

The number of new coronavirus infections in France jumped over 26,000 in one day for the first time since the start of the epidemic, health ministry data showed on Saturday.The ministry reported 26,896 new infections, taking the cumulative ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020