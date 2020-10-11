Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Stroll has felt unwell since Russia, says team boss

Lance Stroll has felt unwell since last month's Russian Grand Prix but has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, his Racing Point team said on Saturday after replacing the Canadian for Sunday's Formula One race at the Nuerburgring. Stroll, who crashed out of the Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 00:55 IST
Motor racing-Stroll has felt unwell since Russia, says team boss
Stroll, who crashed out of the Sept. 27 race in Sochi, missed final practice for the Eifel Grand Prix and was replaced for qualifying by German stand-in Nico Hulkenberg, who will race on Sunday. Image Credit: Twitter(@lance_stroll)

Lance Stroll has felt unwell since last month's Russian Grand Prix but has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, his Racing Point team said on Saturday after replacing the Canadian for Sunday's Formula One race at the Nuerburgring.

Stroll, who crashed out of the Sept. 27 race in Sochi, missed final practice for the Eifel Grand Prix and was replaced for qualifying by German stand-in Nico Hulkenberg, who will race on Sunday. Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said the decision to withdraw Stroll was taken half an hour before the morning session, the first practice of the event after Friday's was cancelled due to bad weather.

"He hasn't been feeling great since Russia," he said, adding that Stroll had complained of flu-like symptoms and was unable to exercise. "I think he had a bit of a cold. At first, we thought 'well, he'd better get tested for the virus'. We've tested him multiple times, including the pre-event test for this race and he's come back negative three, four times.

"And he doesn't have the classic COVID-19 symptoms. He just doesn't feel well in himself and last night he had an upset stomach. "He was on the toilet the whole time and he just said 'I've got rid of a lot of fluid and I can't get off the toilet for long enough to get to the racecar'. I don't know if it's something he ate or just a tummy bug."

Stroll's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez missed two races in August after contracting COVID-19. Szafnauer said Stroll, whose father Lawrence owns the British-based team, had pointed out that there was a double-header coming up with races in Portugal and Italy and wanted to be ready for that.

He said Stroll had been tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with that coming back negative on Wednesday, and the team were following the sport's accepted protocols. The Canadian, who is eighth in the championship and finished third in last month's Italian Grand Prix, remained at the hotel under medical supervision.

"We've got a doctor looking after him and when he's fit to leave he'll go home," said Szafnauer.

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Delta leaves soggy mess in already storm-battered Louisiana

NIT Hamirpur director terminated with immediate effect

Oppo A73 5G renders and key specs leaked; tipped to have Dimensity 720 SoC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Bisk Farm to set up unit in Assam with Rs 100cr investment

FMCG company Bisk Farm will set up a manufacturing unit in Assam with an investment of Rs 100crore, a minister said on SaturdayOver 1,000 people are expected to get direct employment in the project, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra ...

Pull investments from companies not committed to environment, pope says

Pope Francis on Saturday urged people to pull investments from companies that are not committed to protecting the environment, adding his voice to calls for the economic model that emerges from the coronavirus pandemic to be a sustainable o...

Israeli protests against Netanyahu draw tens of thousands

Tens of thousands of Israelis calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign demonstrated across the country Saturday evening, saying he is unfit to rule while on trial for corruption charges and accusing him of mismanaging the nati...

Soccer-Spain edge Switzerland to stay top of Nations League group

Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday, keeping them top of their group. The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020