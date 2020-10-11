Left Menu
Soccer-MLS postpones two matches after positive COVID-19 tests

The Columbus Crew match against Orlando City has been postponed following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Columbus Crew staff. MLS has also postponed the FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United match following two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the Minnesota United player pool.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 07:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 07:24 IST
Major League Soccer has postponed two Sunday matches after players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the league said. The Columbus Crew match against Orlando City has been postponed following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Columbus Crew staff.

MLS has also postponed the FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United match following two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the Minnesota United player pool. "Both matches were postponed to ensure the health and safety of all players and staff, allowing for further testing and evaluation prior to travel and competition," MLS said in a statement on Saturday.

"Further information about the new match dates and times will be announced at a later date." On Friday the league postponed the match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy after a Rapids player tested positive, the fourth Rapids match postponed following a flurry of positive tests among Rapids players and staff since Sept. 23.

The positive tests had previously led to the postponement of Rapids games against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC.

