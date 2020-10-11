IPL 13: SRH opt to bat first after winning toss against RR

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Dubai International Stadium. SRH made one change to their playing XI from their last game against KXIP. The David Warner-led side brought in Vijay Shankar in place of Abdul Samad.

On the other hand, RR made three changes as the side brought in Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, and Robin Uthappa in place of Andrew Tye, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mahipal Lomror. SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Verma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi. SunRisers Hyderabad is currently in the fifth position in the IPL 2020 standings with six points from six matches.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals is at the seventh place in the points table with four points from six matches. (ANI)