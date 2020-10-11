Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohammedan Sporting beat ARA FC 4-1

Just before half-time, Rijal initiated a brilliant team move with a hard tackle on the left flank and continued his run into the rival box, taking the ball off the feet of Chhangte to bury it past the keeper and give his team a 3-0 lead. Mohammedan capped off a dominant performance with a fourth strike when Faiaz slotted home off a through-ball from substitute Shamsad Ali.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:25 IST
Mohammedan Sporting beat ARA FC 4-1

Mohammedan Sporting made amends of their rusty opening match performance in the I-League Qualifiers as they beat ARA FC 4-1 at the Saltlake Stadium here on Sunday. Nepali striker Abhishek Rijal, making his Mohammedan debut, scored a first half brace (21st and 45th minute), while Willis Plaza (13th) and Sheikh Faiaz (89th) struck one each to hand the Black Panthers their second win from as many matches.

An own goal by Mohammedan Sporting defender Safiul Rahman in the 58th minute reduced the margin for the Ahmedabad-based ARA FC who were playing their first match of the tournament. The Kolkata side, who scraped past Garwhal FC by a solitary goal in their opening fixture, made six changes to their side and it was Plaza who put the team ahead in the 13th minute after being set up by Vanlalbiaa Chhangte.

Chhangte was once again at the heart of the attack, creating the second goal with 21-year-old Rijal doing the finishing job from the close range. Just before half-time, Rijal initiated a brilliant team move with a hard tackle on the left flank and continued his run into the rival box, taking the ball off the feet of Chhangte to bury it past the keeper and give his team a 3-0 lead.

Mohammedan capped off a dominant performance with a fourth strike when Faiaz slotted home off a through-ball from substitute Shamsad Ali. Mohammedan Sporting now have six points after their first two games, with two more to go. ARA FC are yet to open their account and they still have three more matches left. PTI TAP PDS PDS

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Police in Belarus crack down on protesters, detain dozens

Security forces in Belarus detained dozens of protesters on Sunday and used force, including water cannon and batons, to break up crowds demanding a new presidential election, TV footage showed.Footage published by local news outlets showed...

Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

The jig may be up for an asteroid thats expected to get nabbed by Earths gravity and become a mini moon next month. Instead of a cosmic rock, the newly discovered object appears to be an old rocket from a failed moon-landing mission 54 year...

2,780 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 3,09,339, death toll climbs to 5,769 with 29 more fatalities: Authorities.

2,780 fresh COVID-19&#160;cases&#160;take Delhis tally to 3,09,339, death toll climbs to 5,769 with 29 more fatalities Authorities....

Motor racing-Bottas retires from the Eifel Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottass Formula One title chances took a huge hit on Sunday when the Mercedes driver suffered his first retirement of the season in the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.The Finn, who will stay second in the overall standings, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020