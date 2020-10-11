Left Menu
Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland hang on for 0-0 draw with Wales

With the two sides evenly matched, Ireland's Shane Long and Daryl Horgan had the best of the chances in the second half.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 20:35 IST
Ireland managed to hang on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League tie in Dublin on Sunday, despite seven players missing out due to COVID-19 precautions.

Having already lost forwards Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly last week, the Irish suffered another hammer blow before kickoff as an unnamed player tested positive for the virus and four more who were deemed to be close contacts were also stood down. With the two sides evenly matched, Ireland's Shane Long and Daryl Horgan had the best of the chances in the second half. However, a red card for winger James McClean seven minutes from time hampered the home side further and the game finished in a draw.

The result leaves Wales top of Group B4 on seven points after three games, with Ireland third on two points. Second-placed Finland play bottom side Bulgaria later on Sunday.

